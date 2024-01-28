28 Years Later: Danny Boyle and Alex Garland Ready For Sequel!

Brace yourselves for a cinematic comeback! Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are reuniting to bring us 28 Years Later. It’s not just a movie; it’s the end of the trilogy,! finally! That’s the kind of news that should have you on the edge of your seat. Boyle and Garland, the dynamic duo behind the 2002 cult classic ‘28 Days Later,’ are about to hit us with another dose of that rage virus madness. WME is shopping this blockbuster package.

Boyle, the genius director who kicked things off, is potentially back in the director’s chair for the new flick. Garland, the renowned writer, is set to pen a storyline that’s set to connect all three movies. We’re talking a serious budget too – $75 million for each of these bad boys. ‘28 Years Later‘ is expected be a big budget visual feast too! With Boyle, Garland, original producer Andrew Macdonald, and Peter Rice, the head of Fox Searchlight Pictures, on board, you know it’s gonna be positioned for success.

28 Days starred Cillian Murphy, the now-celebrated star of Oppenheimer, as a man who wakes up from a coma after a bicycle accident to find England now a desolate, postapocalyptic collapse, thanks to a virus that turned its victims into raging killers. The man then navigates the landscape, meeting a survivor played by Naomie Harris and a maniacal Army major, played by Christopher Eccleston.

The movie proved to be a surprise and profitable hit but more impactfully, it revitalized the zombie horror genre, kicking off the next decade and a half of zombie movies and shows that remolded the living dead not as slow-moving brain eaters but as ferocious forces of nature. The movie, and its sequel, also centered on the pandemic nature and society’s fragile structure in these kinds of scenarios, topics that resonated in the post-9/11 world. World War Z, Zombieland, The Walking Dead, and Zack Snyder’s remake of Dawn of the Dead and his recent Army of the Dead, all followed 28 Days‘ path.

Do you remember the original movies from Fox? Well, they’re doubling down on that legacy. The ’28 Days Later’ movie was already a game-changer, blending horror, suspense, and that sweet post-apocalyptic drama. Now, ’28 Years Later’ is about to take it to a whole new level. Boyle, the visionary director who kickstarted the madness, is back to grace us with his cinematic genius. Garland, the master of words, is set to pen a storyline that pays homage to the roots of the series. The new film is expected to also introduce new layers and concepts to keep fans on their toes. Let’s not forget where it all began. “28 Years Later” has some big shoes to fill, and we’re here for every heart-pounding moment.

Shoutout to The Hollywood Reporter for dropping this bombshell. The hype is real, and we’re on standby for more deets about this new movie. I totally expect this movie to finally flip the script on a seemingly stale post-apocalyptic landscape. Get ready for the rage, y’all – it’s making a comeback, and we’re here for it!