10 Best Movies To Watch If You Loved Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is a cinematic miracle that has redefined the scientific genre and conquered the hearts of critics. Oppenheimer is making history by leading major award nominations and wins. So, here are the 10 Best Movies to watch if you loved Christopher Nolan’s three-hour-long masterpiece. Here are the top ten movies that represent this genre in the best way.

1. The Imitation Game

Based on the life of the father of AI, Alan Turing played by the legendary Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game is the tale of war, inventions, and periodic challenges all in one. It depicts the life of the computer genius, how he invented the Turning Machine (aka computer), and the accompanying peaks and nadirs. Keira Knightly also stars in the film giving a stellar performance with her effortless period-drama charm.

2. Dunkirk

Looking for an epic war film, starring the front face of Oppenheimer? Well, how about the one which has Oppenheimer’s MMC? Cillian Murphy’s other feature with Christopher Nolan is nothing short of a spectacle. Dunkirk is the epitome of wars and survival, showing British and French soldiers as they try to tread through the onslaughts of German troops. The hard war times are sketched so perfectly that you can’t help but get a bittersweet aftertaste.

3. The Theory of Everything

Based on the life of renowned physicist, Stephen Hawking, The Theory of Everything takes you on an emotional rollercoaster. From the castles of academic realms to his most intimate affairs, the movie explores the life of a genius in a true biopic fashion. Eddie Redmayne stars as the titular character that also happens to be his academy win. Spend the most magical two hours witnessing him change the science while coming face-to-face with his life-altering illness.

4. The Martian

The Martian is the embodiment of the saying Space is lonely”. Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Matt Damon, The Martian shows a space mission gone wrong. And a man stranded on a remote planet for more than a year. Watch NASA’s best scientist’s miraculous journey through space. Explore red soil, loneliness, and what’s that-? Oh yes, potatoes!

5. 2001: A Space Odyssey

2001: A Space Odyssey is a blast from the past, right into space. A group of scientists and astronauts discover a peculiar extraterrestrial object and figure out its purpose with the help of an intelligence-equipped supercomputer. Known as one of the best science movies, the timelessness of this classic space adventure will never get old for galaxy and art lovers.

6. Radioactive

Who says women don’t know science? Marie Curie made a revolutionary discovery of radioactive metals and became the trailblazer of changing chemistry as we know it in Radioactive. A unique perspective brought to life by the talented Rosamund Pike, this feministic triumph will leave you in awe.

7. Interstellar

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar depicts a dystopian Earth and a farmer and ex-NASA pilot, as he is called on a space mission to find a new planet for humans to inhabit. Witness Matthew McConaughy and Anne Hathaway gave away (one of) their career-best performances. The heart-touching tale breaks through space and time finding how the most extraordinarily intricate universe leads to something simplest in meaning, that is, humanity.

8. The Man Who Knew Infinity

Dev Patel portrays the mathematics prodigy, Srinivasa Ramanujan, in The Man Who Knew Infinity, as well as his breakthrough in the field of numbers. The film touches on the harsh themes of racial discrimination in Cambridge and the aftershocks of his declining health.

9. Hidden Figures

Hidden Figures focuses on what it’s like to be a woman of color in the field of science. It highlights the struggles of NASA Space Race mathematicians Katherine Goble Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson, and how they were part of the major think tanks behind John Glenn’s Mercury-Atlas 6 voyage. Intense plot and hard-to-forget characters, that’s all you can find in this much-appreciated cinematic gem.

10. The Social Network

Lightbulb moments aren’t applauded by everyone. This harsh reality is perfectly brought to light in The Social Network, the biographical feature of the CEO of Facebook and billionaire, Mark Zuckerberg, played by Jesse Eisenberg. It also stars Andrew Garfield as Zuckerberg’s friend, Eduardo Saverin, who’s also one of the co-founders of the vastly used and popular social media website. Bursting ideas, bad decisions, and miscommunication are all we’re looking forward to when we decide to delve into the birth story of an idea that changed how the world works forever.

Whether it’s innovation in science, the vast unknown, or the world, these movies will make you feel all sorts of ways. So, grab your popcorn and some tissues, because you’ll need them. And don’t forget to let us know which one you loved the most.