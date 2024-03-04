Will Deadpool 3 Feature Our Favorite Time Traveler?

The Merc with a Mouth is back, and this time, he’s not just breaking the fourth wall – he might be breaking the time barrier too! Deadpool 3 is bringing the laughs, the action, and, according to rumors, a returning face to the franchise: Cable. But before we dive into the future (or maybe the past?), let’s rewind a bit.

Cable: The Big-Screen Soldier from the Future

For those who missed Deadpool 2, Cable, played by the ever-gruff Josh Brolin, was a badass soldier from the future who crash-landed in our timeline with one goal: kill a kid. Not exactly the most heroic mission statement, but hey, Cable’s got a complicated past (more on that later). He ends up reluctantly teaming up with Deadpool, forming an unlikely duo that delivered some of the film’s funniest moments (and most explosive fight scenes).

Cable: A Comic Book Crusader from a Dystopian Future

In the X-Men comics, Cable’s story is even wilder. He’s actually the son of Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor, a clone of Jean Grey. Yep, comic books can get pretty twisted sometimes. Cable was infected with a techno-organic virus as a baby, giving him a robotic arm and some seriously cool (and painful) cybernetic enhancements.

Raised in a future ravaged by war, Cable became a soldier, eventually forming his own team called X-Force. He travels through time to prevent a dystopian future from happening, which is what brings him to Deadpool’s wacky world in the comics.

So, what would Cable’s return in Deadpool 3 mean? While Brolin himself has denied officially reprising the role, rumors swirl about Cable somehow factoring into the plot. Whether it’s Brolin or a new actor, Cable’s presence opens up a whole can of time-traveling worms for Deadpool to untangle.

One thing’s for sure: Deadpool 3 is shaping up to be an unpredictable, laugh-out-loud adventure. Whether Cable joins the party or not, one thing’s certain: Deadpool will find a way to make a mess of things, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Source: ComicBookMovie