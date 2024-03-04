Weathering the Hype: DeWanda Wise and the X-Men’s Stormy Future

Hey there, movie buffs! Ever dreamt of controlling the weather with a flick of your wrist? Well, step aside, X-Men, because we’re about to talk about the real woman who might soon be wielding the lightning: DeWanda Wise.

This talented actress has been making waves in Hollywood, and now, rumors are swirling that she might be taking on the iconic role of Storm in the upcoming X-Men reboot. But is there any truth to the speculation? Buckle up, because we’re diving into the electrifying world of DeWanda Wise and her potential as the next Storm.

From Jurassic Dominion to the X-Mansion?

DeWanda Wise is no stranger to the big screen. She’s already impressed audiences with her roles in shows like “She’s Gotta Have It” and movies like “Jurassic World Dominion.” But it seems there’s one character she’s particularly drawn to: the powerful and stylish Ororo Munroe, aka Storm.

Back in 2018, DeWanda sparked a fan frenzy when she expressed her interest in playing Storm on Instagram. Fans, hungry for a fresh take on the weather-wielding mutant, readily embraced the idea. DeWanda’s fierce spirit and acting chops seemed like a perfect match for the iconic heroine.

More Than Just a Dream: A Match Made in Marvel Heaven?

DeWanda’s interest wasn’t just a passing fancy. In a recent interview, she reiterated her desire to portray Storm, emphasizing that she wouldn’t be interested in any other Marvel character. This unwavering passion has only fueled the flames of fan speculation, leaving everyone wondering, “Will DeWanda Wise become the next Storm?”

While there’s no official confirmation yet, DeWanda’s interest and the enthusiastic response from fans suggest that she could be the perfect fit for the role. With the X-Men franchise gearing up for a reboot under the MCU banner, the timing couldn’t be better. Imagine DeWanda, rocking a powerful performance as Storm, alongside other iconic mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Talk about an electrifying addition!

So, what’s the verdict?

DeWanda Wise’s potential casting as Storm is exciting news for fans of the X-Men and the actress herself. Her talent, passion, and connection with the character make her a strong contender for the role. Whether she dons the iconic white mohawk and unleashes a cinematic storm remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: DeWanda Wise is definitely one to watch in the ever-evolving world of superhero movies.

Source: Covered Geekly