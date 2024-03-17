Nova: Blastin’ His Way to the MCU

Marvel fans! Remember Nova? That cosmic dude who always seems to fly through space in a hurry? Well, hold onto your helmets, because according to Marvel’s head of streaming, Brad Winderbaum, Nova might be suiting up for a project in the MCU!

It’s been a wild ride for Nova. He almost showed up in Guardians of the Galaxy, then kinda-sorta cameoed in Infinity War (according to the Russo Brothers, at least). Feige even hyped him up in 2018, but then… crickets. Now, it seems Nova’s finally breaking free from that development black hole. Winderbaum spilled the beans to ComicBook.com, saying, “We love Nova. We are in really early development on Nova.” FINALLY! But wait, will it be a movie or a Disney+ series? The rumor mill has been churning on that front, but we’re hoping for a show.

Here’s the thing, though: Marvel’s got a new development strategy. They’re cookin’ up more projects than they can actually make, kind of like brainstorming a bunch of pizza toppings before you order. So, there’s no guarantee this Nova project will see the light of day. But hey, at least it’s a sign they haven’t forgotten about our favorite space cop!

Speaking of Nova, which version are we getting? In the comics, there are two main Novas: Richard Rider, the OG space dude, and Sam Alexander, a teenager who inherits the powers. The MCU kinda messed with things by having Thanos blow up Xander, Richard’s home planet, in Infinity War. So, it’ll be interesting to see if they stick with that or rewrite history for Nova’s origin story.

Source: Comicbook.com