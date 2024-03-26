Is Justin Lin the New Director for Spider-Man 4?

Heads up, true believers! Spider-Man 4 rumors just dropped, and it’s got us webslinging with excitement. Seems like our favorite web-slinger, Peter Parker (a.k.a. Tom Holland), might be suiting up again for another round of butt-kicking. But here’s the twist: a new director might be taking the helm!

According to the latest intel, Justin Lin, the director behind the high-octane Fast & Furious franchise, is being eyed to direct Spider-Man 4. This is a pretty big deal. Lin’s known for his explosive action sequences, which would be a hot new flavor for the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Here’s the thing, though. Some folks thought Spider-Man 4 would be a smaller, more personal story for Peter Parker. Lin directing kind of throws that theory out the window. Maybe we’re in for a whole new level of Spidey action?

Speaking of Spidey, Tom Holland’s definitely on board to reprise his role. And guess who’s swinging back with him? Our favorite MJ, played by the amazing Zendaya! But there’s a catch: filming for Spider-Man 4 might push back season 3 of Euphoria, Zendaya’s hit HBO show. Nobody wants to see Rue stressed, so hopefully they can work things out.

Filming for Spider-Man 4 is rumored to start later this year, possibly around September or October. But is Justin Lin a shoo-in for director? Not quite yet. Apparently, he’s just one of the contenders. Still, it’s exciting to think about a Fast & Furious-style Spider-Man movie!

Tom Holland himself has been pretty open about wanting to pass the torch to a new Spider-Man actor someday. But he’s also down to keep playing the role, as long as the story’s right. “We’ve been talking about what the fourth movie could be,” Holland said in an interview last year. “If we can find a way to do justice to the character, then I’m all for it.”

So, Spidey fans, get ready for a whole new chapter in the web-slinger’s story! With a new director possibly in the mix and familiar faces returning, Spider-Man 4 is shaping up to be an epic adventure. We’ll have to wait for a release date, but trust us, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more info!

Source: ComicBook.com