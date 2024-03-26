The Casagrandes Movie Review: Enjoyable Enough But Nothing Special

The Casagrandes Movie might be an okay film for kids who are fans of the Nickelodeon animated television series The Casagrandes, but it may not be the ideal choice for anyone else who is looking for something more exciting and entertaining. Directed by Miguel Puga, the film’s storyline has some flaws and is not very engaging, although the animation and humor are of good quality.

The Casagrandes Movie takes off from where the television series ends, as Ronnie Anne celebrates her twelfth birthday. After being taken by her parents on a surprise family trip to Mexico, Ronnie Anne’s birthday plans with her best friend, Sid Chang, are shattered. Frustrated, she resolves to prove to her family that she’s old enough to do things on her own, but she faces an unexpected challenge when she encounters Punguari (Paulina Chávez), a preteen demigoddess with tremendous angst and apocalyptic powers.

One of the issues with the movie is the underdevelopment of the story. The film’s plot does not stand out or take advantage of the opportunities that it presents, instead, it moves slowly with repetitive scenes, making the audience feel uninterested and unsatisfied. The introduction of the demigoddess and the twist in the climax of the film did not match the level of excitement it attempted to produce.

Despite these setbacks, The Casagrandes Movie excels in its visual and comedic aspects. The animation is superb, with great attention paid to detail, making every scene colorful and lively. The animation flows smoothly, with each character having its unique look, style, and quirks. It creates an imaginative atmosphere for children to enjoy.

Moreover, the voice acting in The Casagrandes Movie is impressive. The voice actors successfully brought life and depth to their respective characters. They provide nuance to the plot where the script lacks. The child actors, particularly Izabella Alvarez as Ronnie Anne, portray their characters convincingly. This allows the audience to empathize with their youthful emotions and desire to explore and prove themselves.

Both adults and children can appreciate the humor. The comedic timing, visual gags, and amusing lines are commendable and enhance the animation’s charm and overall tone.

Despite its limitations, The Casagrandes Movie is a fun watch for fans of the television series. Although it doesn’t offer anything substantial, the animation and comedy aspects of the movie keep it from becoming dull. The Casagrandes Movie has a refreshing animation style and relatable humor that kids can appreciate. The adult viewers will find themselves chuckling from time to time although it’s never anything too special. Still, if you’re looking for something to put on to entertain the young ones, this might do the trick.