Crew (2024): Bollywood’s In-Flight Heist Comedy That Lands Safely

A flight from Kohinoor Airlines has something even more precious than the Kohinoor diamond! Care for some expensive gold bars? What if the flight’s crew are involved in the robbery?

A female-led revolution has hit the big screens in Bollywood! Titled “Crew“, the film has been co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Anil Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan. It stars three popular actresses in Bollywood, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon as the stylish and glamorous trio of flight attendants of Kohinoor Airlines.

The Track “Naina” Featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah: Casting Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti!

Crew (2024) Official Trailer:

The Good:

When it comes to female-centered Bollywood movies, the first thing that erupts in the minds of the audience is “feminism”. People tend to stereotype such movies as “feminist movies” which showcase the hardships women face in society and spread awareness on improving their situation. But Crew is absolutely not that kind of a movie. If you replace the female cast in Crew with three male actors, then also the story will remain the same.

Crew is an in-flight heist comedy film that lands safe! The story revolves around three female flight attendants (played by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon) trying their best to come out of a difficult situation in which they are trapped. Their never-ending struggle to break free is what makes the screenplay thrilling and engaging.

Witness the Bizarre Crew of Kohinoor Airlines!

No question of plane hijacking here. “Gold Biscuits”, if this entices you, then probably you will find the story intriguing enough to keep you glued till the end. What will our flight crew do in such an awkward situation? Sneak away with the gold biscuits and live their lives happily ever after or get caught by the customs, end up in prison, and enjoy “Parle-G” biscuits in a prison cell?

You will surely get confused if you try to decide who the best among the three actresses is. Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti; all three of them have delivered impressive performances! They thoroughly entertain with their clean acting. There is no vulgarity in any of the scenes and children can watch this movie with parental guidance. To add to the cinematic atmosphere, the makers have introduced popular supporting comedians like Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh. Kapil plays a defaulter millionaire while Diljit plays a customs officer.

You can also enjoy some groovy remix dance tracks in the movie like the remastered track “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hain”, a popular song from the 90s era. And the track “Naina” by Diljit Dosanjh is simply rocking! The cinematography of Crew is pleasing and elegant.

The Remastered Popular Track “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hain” From Crew (2024)

The Bad:

The weak point of this 2-hour movie is that even if it is a shorter film, as compared to other Bollywood films, its screenplay is slow-paced. No doubt, the story is interesting but the screenplay is filled with speedbrakers! If you happen to doze off suddenly while watching and wake up after 10 minutes, believe me, you will not miss out on anything. The screenplay proceeds very slowly and you will find yourself in the same instance of the screenplay which you had watched before you dozed off. Funny but true! The fact is, the editing could have been done better to speed up the pace. The film was not long but it felt long!

Moreover, this heist-drama, which has been promoted as a comedy film, lacks a comical essence. You will find very few hilarious instances in the movie. There are a few funny one-liners but overall, this drama disappoints in the comedy genre. The filmmakers might have thought that making the delectable female cast of flight attendants serve some random cheesy and cocky punches will do a great job. But sadly, their plan did not succeed.

The Verdict:

Thanks to Bollywood! For the first time ever, the industry has made an easy cinema casting popular actresses that contain no social or political commentary. Even if Crew disappoints in comedy, it surely won’t disappoint you in thrill. The narrative is awesome. So, don’t forget to witness the wicked and mysterious trio of flight attendants and their heist of gold bars at your nearest theaters!