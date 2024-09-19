Experience A Bizarre Game Unmask In Bhushan Kumar’s “Khel Khel Mein”!

The King of Remakes and Flops returns to the big screens this time with a remake of a 2016 Italian comedy-thriller “Perfect Strangers”. The Bollywood version is titled “Khel Khel Mein”, translated as “All In Fun And Games”, which stars Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan alongside a popular star cast comprising Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, and Vaani Kapoor. I addressed it as the “Bollywood version” because this story has been remade 27 times earlier and holds the Guinness Book of World Records title for the most number of remakes. Khel Khel Mein is the 28th remake. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, this comedy-thriller was released in theaters on Indian Independence Day.

Khel Khel Mein (2024) Synopsis:

Three married couples came together at a wedding party night where they decided to play a funny game. They would place their mobile phones on a table and whatever messages or calls come to their phones, every detail of those messages and calls they would have to openly share with the others. This game would go on till morning. As you know, how private an individual’s mobile phone can be to him or her. So, as the game proceeded, surprising revelations happened and slowly the fun game turned out to unmask the real faces of the individuals who actually were not what they seemed to be in their real lives. This created a series of misunderstandings between the couples. Where will this game take their destinies? Watch this comedy-thriller to get to know that!

The Remake Of The Italian Comedy “Perfect Strangers”: Khel Khel Mein (2024) Official Trailer:

The Good:

Comedy-thriller; I can tell that many of you might not be aware of this genre. It’s a unique genre that can thoroughly entertain by blending a mystery atmosphere with humor. A clean comedy-drama that transitions into mystery is indeed surprising and thought-provoking. Such a plot is difficult to create. But once such a story is created, no matter how many remakes you make of that story, it will still look fresh. As the bizarre screenplay unfolds, you will feel shocked by certain unbelievable revelations. And it will even horrify you when you come to know that one of the players is actually a murderer while another is a sex worker!

The Romantic Track “Duur Na Karin” Featuring Akshay Kumar And Vaani Kapoor As His On-Screen Wife

So, that’s the case with Khel Khel Mein. Even if this had been remade several times with many of you having watched the Hollywood version, you still would enjoy and relish this novel and entertaining drama. The show stealer is the aura of Akshay Kumar. Even after giving a series of massive flops, the Khiladi maintains his invincible image. We are again seeing him in a comical role after several years. In Khel Khel Mein, you would feel that you are watching Akshay Kumar himself, not the plastic surgeon character he is actually playing. Such is his natural acting in the movie. In fact, he is the adhesive that holds mystery and comedy together and portrays great chemistry with his on-screen wife Vaani Kapoor.

Khel Khel Mein marks Fardeen Khan’s comeback in Bollywood. Once upon a time, he was one of the most handsome and coveted actors in the industry. He suddenly disappeared due to a massive weight gain which left him completely unrecognizable. He distanced himself from Bollywood for over a decade and now has made his comeback with the same spirit and fitness as before. His dry wit in this entertaining comedy-thriller will amaze you. The last time I saw him with Akshay was in the 2007 romantic comedy Heyy Babyy. But will he thrive in this competitive industry is the question? After all, things have changed a lot and the fan base he had ages ago has diminished. We have to wait and see what the industry holds for him in the years to come.

Get the Lively Party On With “Hauli Hauli” From Khel Khel Mein!

Khel Khel Mein is a result of massive teamwork. It has a lively and excellent supporting cast comprising Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. Apart from that, the movie has voice appearances of popular celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar. Veteran actress Chitrangada Singh captures a moment with her special appearance.

The visuals are rich and magnificent with the embellished sets signifying a grand Indian wedding party. Filming was done at fascinating locations in London and Udaipur. The editing is sharp with the film having a runtime of 2 hours and 15 minutes. The film is loaded with bouncy Punjabi tracks that are rhythmic and enjoyable.

The Track “Chal Ve Dilaa” From Khel Khel Mein

The Bad:

I just can’t understand why Indian audiences have started hating Akshay Kumar. The most desirable and handsome romantic action hero of the 1990s is now being addressed as a “flop master” after his chain of twelve flop films in a row! Perhaps he comes out with too many movies in a year because of which the audiences have got bored seeing him repeatedly on screen.

It may also be that due to his deteriorating and aging appearance, the audience may be finding it hard to accept him in romantic roles. That may be the reason they have started despising him. People say that he runs after money and that’s why he does any kind of film that comes his way. I would like to tell those people, “Come on! Judge him by his talent. That man is trying really hard to keep you entertained. Age is just a number and money is a thing that we all need.”

Even with its awesome and thrilling storyline, Khel Khel Mein has miserably failed at the Box Office and it has been declared a flop. The makers of Khel Khel Mein made the same blunder as the makers of Vedaa. This movie too clashed with Stree 2 on August 15, 2024, and as a result, could occupy its shows at selected pricey cinema halls only while the majority of theaters were booming with Stree 2.

The Nostalgic Track “Baari Barsi” Remastered!

The Verdict:

If you watch this comedy-drama for the first time, its screenplay will surely excite you with its unpredictability. Even if you had watched a remade version earlier, and it appears predictable, still, the excitement of the mystery will be retained as the story unfolds because of the stellar performances.

However, it’s Game Over for Khel Khel Mein as it has been declared a Box Office flop. The estimated budget of this film was INR 100 Crores out of which Akshay himself bagged INR 60 Crores as his fee. I guess, if he had been a bit lenient with his demands, then this film wouldn’t have involved such a heavy budget.

Khel Khel Mein might have flopped, but I still find it as a perfect combo of mystery storytelling, sarcastic dialogues, and applauding humor that is sure to keep you engrossed till the end. A real no-holds-barred cinematic blaster! So, don’t miss out on the chill time and book your tickets at your nearest theaters!

Acting - 9.5/10 9.5/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 9.5/10 9.5/10

Plot/Screenplay - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Setting/Theme - 8/10 8/10

Watchability - 9/10 9/10

Rewatchability - 6.5/10 6.5/10 Overall 8.5/10 8.5/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)