“Ganapath: A Hero Is Born” — Or Better Be Unborn!

You can never be prepared for any disaster. But now it’s time for you to prepare yourselves to read my review of a recently-released disastrous Bollywood movie titled “Ganapath: A Hero Is Born” which casts Tiger Shroff in the titular role. Co-produced by Jackky Bhagnani, and written and directed by Vikas Bahl, “Ganapath” is a post-apocalyptic fantasy action-drama that made its theatrical debut on October 20, 2023.

Enter The World Of “Ganapath” With Tiger Shroff!

Ganapath (2023): A Hero Is Born Synopsis:

Ganapath is the story of a dystopian futuristic world where the rich and powerful dominate and torture the poor. The leader of the poverty-stricken section of the society (Amitabh Bachchan) predicts that one day a hero will come to save them and bring them justice.

Guddu (Tiger Shroff), who is a boxing trainer in the rich society, gets betrayed by his boss John English (Ziad Bakri). John wants to kill him and bury him. So, Guddu transforms into “Ganapath” and arrives in the society of the poor people where he falls in love with a woman named Jassi (Kriti Sanon). When Jassi gets kidnapped by some henchmen, it’s all up to Ganapath to confront her kidnappers and rescue her.

Will Ganapath be able to rescue Jassi and will he be able to bring justice to the poor society?

Ganapath (2023): A Hero Is Born Official Trailer:

The Good:

The tracks in Ganapath are loud and energetic geared up by Tiger Shroff’s groovy dance moves. The dance choreography has been done quite well. Apart from Tiger’s amazing dance, he has also impressed us with his superb fight scenes and thrilling action stunts in this movie.

The Bad:

Tiger Shroff has yet again failed to live up to his name. Ganapath is another mega-disaster that casts him after Heropanti 2. I also feel sorry to say that Vikas Bahl as a writer and director is of no good. I believe that as a writer and director, he himself may not have any idea what sort of a disaster he has made. If you are willing to torture yourself, then it’s time for you to visit the theaters and watch this movie!

The story and the screenplay of Ganapath are extremely irritating. I bet you won’t be able to sit even for 15 minutes through this movie. This so-called fantasy action-thriller has been set in a dystopian futuristic world and I have to tell you that the story makes absolutely no sense! Even the screenplay is terribly weak as it lacks romance, emotions, comedy, and thrill which are the major factors in an entertaining Bollywood movie. As the screenplay proceeds, the movie tends to become ultra boring. Even if Tiger Shroff has tried to impress us with his usual action stunts, he lacks chemistry with his co-star Kriti Sanon. To be precise, both have performed poorly. The saddest part is that a Bollywood legend like Amitabh Bachchan has been given such a small and insignificant role in this movie. Not just Amitabh, but supporting actors like Himanshu Jaykar, Elli AvrRam, Ziad Bakri, Shruthy Menon, Gauahar Khan, Jameel Khan, and Girish Kulkarni have all wasted their performing talents by acting in this disaster of a fantasy action-drama.

It is a fact that the visuals amply the thrill in any fantasy drama. It is my advice to the filmmakers that only showing dazzling lights on the sets won’t give the movie a futuristic essence. You would require top-notch visuals and CGI to show a futuristic world. The visuals in this film are absolutely subpar from what is expected out of a fantasy drama.

The dialogues in Ganapath are silly and absurd. A dialogue by Tiger Shroff goes, “Jab Apun Darta Hain Na, Tab Apun Bahut Maarta Hain”, meaning “When I am scared, I beat the hell out of anyone”. This sounds funny rather than intimidating. Such stupid dialogues are used mostly in B-grade Indian films. The editing is equally sloppy like the screenplay. There are a lot of loose patches and mindless moments. I believe the film’s editor could have easily reduced half an hour from the movie’s runtime if he had been diligent with his editing job.

The Verdict:

The name “Ganapath” has been given to the protagonist as he is shown to be a devotee of Lord Ganapati a.k.a. Lord Ganesha. Tiger Shroff plays the dual role of the protagonist Ganapath and the antagonist Dalini in this movie. Even if Tiger Shroff is a proclaimed action hero in Bollywood, people just do not seem to accept him as one. The fact is that he lacks the aura and persona of an action hero even if he has a great physique, happens to be extremely athletic, and is a champion in martial arts. He lacks the X-factor that an action hero is supposed to have and that’s the reason every time any action film of his is released on the big screens, the audiences simply despise or neglect it. Also, when the script of a film is bad, then no matter how much you try to impress the audience with action scenes, you just won’t be successful in doing it.

I feel that instead of Tiger Shroff, if a charismatic action hero like Vidyut Jammwal had been cast in this movie then probably, in spite of the poor plot and screenplay, this movie could have generated some positive responses from the audience.

Overall, Ganapath is a debacle from all angles. I have to applaud the bravery and confidence of the filmmakers. After making such a disastrous fantasy action-drama, they have even announced a sequel! A completely mindless act, I must say. After witnessing the shocking reactions of the audience towards this film, I pray that its sequel does not turn out to be an even bigger box-office failure.