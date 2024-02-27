Prime Video Unveils Post-Apocalyptic Playground for “Fallout” at SXSW

Get ready to step into the wasteland, folks! Prime Video is bringing the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout at SXSW 2024, and it’s going to be one epic adventure. Picture this: Austin’s Hotel San José transformed into Filly—a bustling shanty-town outside the Vaults, where survival is the name of the game.

Fallout at SXSW

From March 8th to March 9th, the Hotel San José parking lot will be the place to be for all you vault dwellers and wasteland wanderers. Step through the old sewer tunnel and into Filly, where the remnants of nuclear fallout have reshaped society as we know it. But don’t worry, you’re not alone—radroaches and friendly locals await!

Shady Games and Scavenger Hunts

Feeling adventurous? Test your luck at the “Shell Game” (eyeballs involved, just a heads-up) or embark on scavenger quests using the “Vault 33 Resident Portal (Va.R.P.)”. Just watch out for those feral ghouls lurking around. As you wander through Filly, keep your eyes peeled for Easter eggs and hidden surprises from the series. From wandering lazeabouts to aggressive traders, the wasteland is alive with activity. Need some bottle caps for trade? Keep your wits about you and dive into the action.

Visit Ma June’s, the local trading post, and learn the art of bottle cap collection. Snap a selfie in the futuristic dentist’s chair (just watch out for the teeth-loving doctor), or try your hand at lassoing wasteland creatures. And who knows, you might even witness a showdown between rival factions!

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Dive into the scavenger quests with the Vault 33 Resident Portal (Va.R.P.), hunt for pre-war artifacts, and interact with the town’s eccentricities. Just watch out for feral ghouls along the way—this wasteland isn’t for the faint of heart!

So, gear up, grab your Pip-Boy, and join us for an unforgettable experience at SXSW. With “Fallout” leading the charge, Prime Video is taking immersive storytelling to a whole new level. Don’t miss out on the adventure of a lifetime—see you in Filly!

What Is Fallout About

Remember those fancy “vaults” from the good ol’ days, built to shelter folks from the whole nuclear war thing? Well, in “Fallout,” it’s 200 years later and those pampered vault dwellers gotta finally crawl out into the real world. Turns out, the wasteland ain’t all just dust bunnies and tumbleweeds. It’s a full-on, gleefully weird and hyper-violent mess filled with strange creatures, warring factions, and enough drama to make your vault-dwelling ancestors roll over in their cryogenic chambers. Buckle up for a wild ride through a post-apocalyptic world where the only guarantee is you’ll probably need a nap (and maybe a radsuit) after every episode.