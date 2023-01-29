Eddie Murphy is Funny AF in You People

You People is the new Netflix romantic comedy starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Laren London, and Nia Long. The movie is co-written by both Joah Hill and director Kenya Barris the creator of Black-ish. You People tells the story of a Jewish white man and a black Muslim woman who fall in love. the biggest draw in this movie is the social and cultural clashes with the in-laws that lead to some funny AF moments in the movie.

You People Netflix Review

I really enjoy you people and I’m going I definitely recommend catching this when you have the time. Here’s what I liked:

THE GOOD

I came into this movie for Eddie and Eddie Delivers. Sure, Jonah Hill’s Ezra makes me laugh but I came here for Eddie. Eddie plays Akbar Mohammed the father of Lauren London’s Amira Mohammed. I get a different style of comedy from Eddie than I expect but I still really like it. Akbar goes out of his way to make the engagement to his daughter difficult for Jonah Hill’s Ezra. Eddie is matched by his counterpart in Julia Louis Dreyfus who plays Ezra’s mother Shelley Cohen. Shelley nails the typical tone-deaf mom perfectly and is hilarious in her performance. Thank you Netflix for providing this SNL reunion I didn’t know I needed.

Ezra Miller and Lauren London are the focus of the love story in You People and are surprisingly cute together. They’re meeting is adorable with Ezra mistaking Amira’s car for his Uber and giving her a scare. The montage of their dating life is adorable and I actually believe them as a couple while watching. The crap hits the fan when Ezra wants to marry Amira and decides to ask her parents’ permission. Nia Long flexes her comedic range and is able to shine alongside Eddie and Jonah in Rosco’s Chicken and Waffles. I really like the absurdity of the moment as it’s a creative way to highlight Akbar’s polar opposite personality.

My favorite parts of You People are when Amira and Ezra’s families interact. The humor in these moments can get dark, and sometimes cringe, but they often deliver some funny moments. David Duchovny delivers a super duper dry humor love-it-or-hate-it performance. I won’t ruin it but he has a moment in the movie with Lauren London’s Amira that had me chuckling. The littering of guest stars for family members makes for some fun moments and adds spontaneity to an already surprising movie.

THE BAD

Some of the situational humor feels forced or just feel unrealistic. Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy are paired together in some of the funniest scenes in the movie but also some of the worst. There’s a scene in which Akbar brings Ezra to play basketball in a black neighborhood. It’s a love-it-or-hate-it scene and I just don’t like it. I also don’t like the barbershop scene even though I understand the intent. There’s also a random joke later about storming the capital that’s also a miss.

This movie suffers from a lot of missed opportunities. There are times when You People will build momentum and tease leaning into some potentially funny moments but shies away at the last second. These moments happen throughout the movie when You People feels like it’s on the verge of greatness but holds back. Even the ending of the movie shies away from leaning into some of the subjects and wraps things up neatly seemingly from out of nowhere.

OVERALL

You People is a very enjoyable movie and is entertaining from beginning to end. I feel like I came into this movie for Eddie and but I left with a family. This movie does a great job of walking the line and bringing humor to sensitive topics. I can see this movie played for a lot of families of couples in similar circumstances and I will absolutely recommend this to any that I know.