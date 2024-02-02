Denis Villeneuve’s Vision: Dune Part Three Would Be His Last

Denis Villeneuve is the visionary director behind the recent cinematic adaptation of “Dune”. The successful director is not just considering but passionately yearning to extend the franchise with a third installment. The new installment is potentially based on Frank Herbert’s second novel, “Dune Messiah.” While Warner Bros. has not yet officially greenlit “Dune 3,” Villeneuve envisions this as his final contribution to the series. Despite Herbert’s expansive literary universe offering avenues for further exploration in sequels such as “Children of Dune,” “God Emperor of Dune,” “Heretics of Dune,” and “Chapterhouse: Dune.”

In a recent interview with Time magazine, Villeneuve unequivocally stated that “Dune Messiah” is likely to be the concluding chapter of his involvement in the cinematic saga. His remarks echo his previous hints about a third movie. Villeneuve mentioned in December that the screenplay was in progress and is expressing a dream to complete the trilogy.

Zendaya, who embodies the character of Chani in Villeneuve’s films, responded affirmatively. She was asked about her potential return for a third cinematic outing and is expressing eagerness. She is expressing eagerness to collaborate with Villeneuve, emphasizing her trust in his directorial prowess. Timothée Chalamet, the lead actor in the franchise, also conveyed his enthusiasm about the idea. Chalamet is stating that if the opportunity arises to complete the story with “Messiah,” the entire team is highly supportive.

However, even if the vision for “Messiah” materializes, it might not come to fruition immediately. Villeneuve has devoted the past six years to crafting the first two films. Villenueueve acknowledges the need for a hiatus before venturing into the third installment. During a press conference in South Korea, he mentioned the absence of a gap between the initial two movies and expressed his inclination to take some time for his mental well-being before delving into “Messiah.”

As fans eagerly await the release of “Dune: Part Two” on March 1 from Warner Bros., the anticipation for the sequel is met with hopeful expectations for the realization of Villeneuve’s dream to bring “Dune Messiah” to the cinematic realm. This potential third installment could serve as an epic conclusion to the beloved saga that has captivated audiences with its grandeur, intricate storytelling, and breathtaking visuals.