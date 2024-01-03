“The First Omen” Prequel Sends Shivers In Chilling Debut Trailer

Prepare for a spine-chilling experience as “The First Omen,” a prequel to the 1976 horror classic “The Omen,” unveils its bone-chilling first trailer. This eerie journey introduces us to Margaret (played by Nell Tiger Free), a woman who travels to Rome with the intention of dedicating herself fully to the church. Little does she know that a sinister and deadly force is about to emerge, turning her seemingly sacred journey into a nightmare.

The First Omen Trailer:

The cast of this horror film features Nell Tiger Free, alongside acclaimed actors Bill Nighy, Ralph Ineson, and Sônia Braga. Making a remarkable debut in the director’s chair is Arkasha Stevenson. The screenplay is crafted by Stevenson, Tim Smith, and Keith Thomas, originating from a story by Ben Jacoby.

The roots of this tale trace back to “The Omen,” a 1976 film that narrates the story of Robert Thorn (played by Gregory Peck) and his wife, Katherine Thorn (Lee Remick), who adopt a son named Damien (Harvey Spencer Stevens). Ominous events unfolds, including Damien deliberately causing Kathy to fall over a balcony, resulting in a tragic miscarriage. Shockingly, it is revealed that Damien is the offspring of Satan, destined to become the Antichrist. The original film, directed by Richard Donner and written by David Seltzer, left an indelible mark.

Following its impressive box office performance, “The Omen” spawned three sequels: “Damien: Omen II” (1978), “Omen III: The Final Conflict” (1981), and “Omen IV: The Awakening” (1991). A remake in 2006 starred Liev Schreiber as Robert and Julia Stiles as Kathy.

Also, In 2016, A&E presented “Damien,” a television series continuing the saga with an adult Damien Thorn (Bradley James) realizing his status as the Antichrist, though it met an early end after one season. The film boldly steps into the fray as the inaugural prequel in this iconic horror franchise.

Mark your calendars for the chilling premiere of “The First Omen” on April 5, 2024. If you dare, catch a glimpse of the impending horror in the trailer below. Brace yourself for a journey into the sinister origins of “The Omen” that will send shivers down your spine.