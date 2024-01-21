Rosa Salazar Joins Amazon MGM’s ‘Play Dirty’

In a surprise reveal, fan-favorite gal for badassery, Rosa Salazar snags the spotlight in ‘Play Dirty.’ The movie will see director Shane Black leading the pack and the movie is coming from Amazon MGM Studios. This new movie also has an exciting cast with heavyweights Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield. The catch? We’re left in the dark about Salazar’s role.

In ‘Play Dirty,’ Wahlberg, plays our suave professional thief Parker. In the movie, Parker gets a taste of betrayal along with a side dish of near-death. Parker then comes back for revenge and also pulls off the biggest heist of his career. Throw in his partner-in-crime, the actor-con extraordinaire Grofield (Stanfield), and you’ve got a recipe for excitement. The story will see Parker outsmart a South American dictator, The New York mob, and the world’s wealthiest man, all in the name of staying alive.

Rosa Salazar’s Casting

Our leading lady, Salazar, isn’t new to and is a welcome surprise. From ‘Alita: Battle Angel‘ to the mind-bending ‘Undone’ series on Amazon, she’s a force to be reckoned with. Catch her next in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ on February 14, 2025, because, well, who needs a date on Valentine’s Day when you’ve got a superheroine to root for? Salazar’s resume reads like a movie buff’s dream… Amazon MGM’s astronaut drama, Netflix’s ‘The Kindergarten Teacher,’ ‘Maze Runner,’ ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ (Oscar-nominated, by the way), and even a stint in the producer’s chair for Netflix’s ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor.’ Now, she’s gearing up for a horror-comedy, ‘Vampires of the Velvet Lounge’… talk about versatility!

Literary Roots: Donald E. Westlake’s Parker Novels

This movie is rooted in the genius of Donald E. Westlake’s Parker novels (penned under the sneaky alias Richard Stark). ‘Play Dirty’ kicks off Amazon MGM’s grand plan, born from their 2022 pact with Team Downey. Brace yourselves for a Westlake-inspired TV series lineup. It’s a heist of the literary kind, and we’re all in for the loot!

Calling the shots is Shane Black, armed with a script cooked up with Charles Mondry and Anthony Bagarozzi. The producers’ squad includes Jules Daly and Marc Toberoff, while the executive league boasts Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Black, Mondry, Bagarozzi, and James Skotchdopole. Co-producer Ezra Emanuel adds the finishing touch to this behind-the-scenes symphony.

As we eagerly await ‘Play Dirty’, circle that Valentine’s Day Date on your calendar for ‘Captain America: Brave New World.’