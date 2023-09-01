The Book Of Clarence Trailer and Reaction

LaKeith Stanfield and Jaymes Samuel reunite for “The Book Of Clarence”, a striking exploration of the biblical era in ancient Jerusalem!

This isn’t the first time someone came up with the idea of painting the movie screen with rhapsodic biblical references. However, Jaymes is going for an original take on it with LaKeith starring as Clarence and producer Jay-Z. As an ordinary man with deep inner faith, Clarence is a struggling yet optimistic individual who is striving for a better life for his family and to get rid of the debt he’s bound to pay. Bewitched by the rising Messiah and His 12 Apostles, he makes up his mind to join their ranks and attain true guidance. In the trailer, we can see Clarence strategizing his way to embrace the holy light along with his friends.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Samuel shed more light on Clarence’s character, revealing how he is bursting with inner confidence, faith, and self-belief. Additionally, the producer of the film Shawn Carter describes Clarence as a relatable character.

“This story is about a young man who finds his faith through love and through wanting to become somebody in the world, which is the story of everybody.”

Joining LaKeith in this epic venture are the rest of the cast members of the film including Benedict Cumberbatch, Omar Sy, Anna Diop, Micheal Ward, Alfre Woodard, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and other renowned actors, who will be gracing our screens on January 12th, 2024.

Overall, Samuel’s depiction of a historical timeline with embedded biblical references and a sharp focus on the black community seems like a breath of fresh air. Moreover, what seems the most intriguing is what the characterization will bring to the story. The religious aspect of the film gives room for so many plot directions and a dynamic storytelling opportunity that we can’t wait to experience. What about you guys? Let us know in the comments below!