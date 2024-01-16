Jonathan Majors’ Removal and the Search for ’48 Hours in Vegas’

In the latest Hollywood hoopla, Jonathan Majors finds himself dropped from another movie. This time Lionsgate is dropping the actor from the much-anticipated Dennis Rodman film, “48 Hours in Vegas.” Lionsgate, the powerhouse studio that was behind the project, is deciding to step away from the project altogether. This is now leaving the filmmakers to explore other potential suitors for a studio and also to find a new star according to THR.

The details behind this somewhat surprising departure stem from Majors’ recent legal entanglements. Set to face sentencing on February 6 for assault and harassment convictions linked to an incident involving ex-partner Grace Jabbari in March, the actor’s future in multiple major film projects is hanging in uncertainty.

This development comes on the heels of Disney’s stunningly swift decision to sever ties with Majors in December. Fans know that after the actor’s verdict was released as guilty, Marvel took incredibly swift action to remove Majors from his role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel dropping the actor is an incredibly significant setback for the actor who played a pivotal part in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and the Disney+ series “Loki.”

Adding to the uncertainty, Majors’ movie “Magazine Dreams,” once celebrated at the Sundance Film Festival, is unlikely to see the light of day under the banner of Searchlight. Searchlight is a banner that Disney also owns and distributes.

The center of “48 Hours in Vegas” tells the story of the eccentric and iconic Dennis Rodman. The script, created by Jordan VanDina, tells a story centered around Rodman’s mind-clearing escapade to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals. Known for his flamboyant behavior and distinctive attire, Rodman’s exploits were highlighted in the Michael Jordan-centric ESPN docuseries, “The Last Dance,” in 2020.

Jonathan Majors, originally enthusiastic about his role in the film, had even shared his excitement during last year’s Oscars. He spoke to Entertainment Tonight about preparing for the role and expressed his desire to sit down with Rodman before filming. However, Majors’ recent interview on Good Morning America revealed his absolute shock at the verdict. Facing a potential year in jail, Majors couldn’t explain the cause of Jabbari’s injuries, stating, “I wish to God I knew.”

As the dust settles on this Hollywood drama, the fate of “48 Hours in Vegas” is uncertain and the movie is waiting to find new takers after parting ways with Lionsgate amid Jonathan Majors. The movie’s journey from script to screen is taking an unfortunate turn, leaving us all eagerly awaiting the next twist in this cinematic tale.