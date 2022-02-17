JJ Abrams has announced Star Trek 4

Paramount is going to release a 4th Star Trek film.The news is coming out of Paramount’s investor Day presentation. JJ Abrams will produce Star Trek 4 but isn’t signed on to direct the film. The original cast including Zoe Saldana, Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, John Cho, Karl Urban and Simon Pegg are all expected to return and reprise their roles. Paramount is also announcing that WandaVision lead Matt Shakman’s hiring to direct. Star Trek 4 is under production using a screen play by writer Josh Friedman. Josh Friedman also is also writing the upcoming Avatar 2 for James Cameron.

JJ Abrams also announced that the film is expected to begin filming at the end of the year but did not share an expected release date:

“We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new Star Trek film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new characters that I think are going to be really fun and exciting and help take Star Trek into areas that you’ve just never seen before,” said Abrams. “We’re thrilled about this film, we have a bunch of other stories that we’re talking about that we think will be really exciting so can’t wait for you to see what we’re cooking up. But until then, live long and prosper.”

I am excited for this news and I can’t wait to see what they have planned for this new entry. I enjoyed Star Trek Beyond and I am curious to see the next adventure with this enterprise crew.

What do you think of the news? Let me know in the comments.