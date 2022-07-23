Dungeons and Dragons Honor Among Thieves Trailer

A new Dungeons and Dragons movie will be released in theaters. The surprising announcement of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves comes out of the San Diego Comic-Con where stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, and Regé-Jean Page. The stars attended the San Diego Comic-Con and unleashed a new trailer for the new movie. Dungeons and Dragons is a franchise of films with the most recent Dungeons & Dragons: The Book of Vile Darkness released in 2012. This new movie seems like a change of pace from what we’ve seen in the past with the narrative focusing on a band of thieves.

Synopsis: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

The new movie is written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley. The trailer looks like fun and I like seeing Chris Pine in Sci-Fi roles like this. The Honor Among Thieves cast made an appearance at Hall H at the San Diego Comic-Con to promote the film. Looking at these photos it seems like Chris Pine might have been the most excited guy in the room:

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will release in theaters on March 3rd, 2023.

