Disney Animation’s “Wish” Trailer Is Out Now!

Disney just released the trailer of its upcoming animated film Wish, revealing the birth of its classic fairy tale tradition of wishing upon a wishing star.

We go through this magical and starry adventure by following Asha, a young 17-year-old girl who lives in the mystical realm of Rosas. The kingdom is ruled by the evil king Magnifico and rests on people’s hopes and desires. It all turns dreamy when Asha wishes one night and unknowingly summons “Star” who lands from the night sky with powers that can change things forever for Asha.

The Dream Team

The female lead of the film is played by the Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, as she sets on this epic cosmic journey along with her pet goat Valentino voiced by Alan Tudyk. Moreover, fans are about to witness Chris Pine in his dark era as he will be playing Magnifico. Other cast members include Angelique Cabral, Natasha Rothwell, Ramy Youssef, Victor Garber, Harvey Guillén, and Evan Peters.

What’s a Disney musical without original songs? Featuring the voices of some of the biggest actors in Hollywood, Dave Metzger is the composer of the songs. Talented songwriters like Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice are reportedly writing seven fresh songs for the movie.

Both Fawn Veerasunthorn and Chris Buck have directed the movie together. The two previously worked on some of the most iconic Disney animated films like Raya and the Last Dragon and Frozen respectively. The screenplay of the movie is written by Jennifer Lee who describes Asha as “so inviting, warm and so honest that I feel it carries you through in a way where it doesn’t bring you down, it lifts you up”.

What To Expect

Disney’s recently released animated movies are not doing so well at the box office which caused the production company to lose millions of dollars. Projects like “Wish” that are backed by major cast members and musical artists are Disney’s golden tickets to attract audiences to the theaters to curate animated films and keep their fantasy charm alive. With what we see so far, it doesn’t seem like a bad idea to head to theaters on November 22 and find out how the shooting star in Disney originated.

Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments below!