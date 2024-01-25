Jake Gyllenhaal Packs a Punch in “Road House” Trailer Debut

Prime Video has unleashed the adrenaline-packed trailer for its latest cinematic venture, “Road House”. The movie is a reimagining of the beloved 80s classic and with Doug Liman in the director’s chair. The remake also stars Jake Gyllenhaal lead role and the film promises a thrilling ride through the sun-soaked Florida Keys.

Road House Trailer:

In this modern take on the cult classic, Jake Gyllenhaal steps into the shoes of ex-UFC fighter Dalton. He finds himself working as a bouncer at a seemingly idyllic roadhouse. The Florida Keys setting, however, conceals a darker truth that Dalton is about to unravel. “Road House” boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, and Jessica Williams. The cast also includes Joaquim de Almeida, Conor McGregor, and Lukas Gage. Rounding out the cast we have Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp, Darren Barnet, Dominique Columbus, Bob Menery, Catfish Jean, Kevin Carroll, Travis Van Winkle, and Hannah Lanier. The film brings together a blend of talent that promises to deliver a fresh and captivating take on the original story. Road House will release under the guidance of director Doug Liman and producers Joel Silver, JJ Hook, and Alison Winter.

Behind the Scenes

The screenplay is written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry. The new script draws inspiration from David Lee Henry and Hilary Henkin’s original “Road House” screenplay. With a story by Bagarozzi, Mondry, and Henry, the film pays homage to its predecessor. The story will also introduce contemporary elements to resonate with today’s audiences.

With a runtime of 1 hour and 54 minutes, “Road House” is set to provide viewers with an action-packed experience, filled with suspense, drama, and a touch of nostalgia. As Jake Gyllenhaal navigates the challenges in his role as Dalton, the film explores themes of deception, redemption, and the blurred lines between paradise and peril.

As the trailer for “Road House” makes its debut, anticipation builds for a cinematic journey that blends the best of the past with a contemporary twist. With a powerhouse cast, a seasoned creative team, and the magnetic presence of Jake Gyllenhaal, Prime Video invites audiences to buckle up for an unforgettable ride through the sun-soaked, adrenaline-fueled world of “Road House.”