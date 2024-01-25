The Underdoggs: Snoop Dogg’s Hilarious Leap into Coaching Chaos

Prepare for a wild ride as we dive into the whirlwind of hilarity that is “The Underdoggs.” Snoop Dogg trades rhymes for playtime in this comedic touchdown, and let me tell you, the result is nothing short of a touchdown. In “The Underdoggs,” Snoop Dogg, aka Coach 2Js, hits the field from rock bottom to coach a squad of wild kids. This ain’t your typical sports flick, it’s a comedy touchdown! Picture Snoop, the self-absorbed coach with a swear jar on standby, coaching a team with nicknames like “Fruit Loop” and “Titties.” Mike Epps brings those Day Day vibes, and the chemistry between Snoop and Tika Sumpter adds some real flavor.

The Good

The cast in the movie is what makes this movie work. I honestly wasn’t sure if Snoop’s character was the main character in this movie. But no, Snoop takes center stage as Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings, a washed-up ex-pro footballer hitting rock bottom. What sets 2Js apart? His self-absorption reaches legendary levels. Picture a narcissist on steroids, and you’ve got the gist. Oh, and the profanity? It flows like a sailor’s vocabulary – annoyingly relentless. The movie’s upfront directness about Snoop Dogg being the star is like a breath of fresh air. No smoke and mirrors, just Snoop’s genuine and honest performance. Is this Snoop Dogg’s cinematic peak? Maybe.

Snoop benefits from a stellar supporting cast. Enter Mike Epps as Kareem. Kareem is a character you swear you bumped into last Friday. Mike is bringing that Day Day charm with a sprinkle of Smokey and I like it. He’s not as big of a presence as I would like in the film, but he’s a welcome face every time he appears. Weed-smoking scenes? Comedy perfection. Kareem and his gun? Hilarious madness! The unsung heroes of the movie? The supporting cast. While not every scene hits the mark, the chemistry between Snoop and Tika Sumpter is gold. Tika’s and Mike’s impeccable comedic timing and genuine laughs save the day, turning potential pitfalls into comic gold.

Let’s be real, This ain’t an A24 masterpiece, and “The Underdoggs” knows it. The embraces its own absurdity with swagger. It’s self-aware, embracing silliness with a mission to be so bad that it’s good. Comedy becomes the vehicle, yielding surprising results. Amidst the comedic chaos, the football games provide genuine enjoyment. And that ending? An unexpected emotional touchdown that adds heart to the laughter.

The Bad

Let’s be real and admit that the story is not great. Not the plot; that’s generic. It’s the execution that fumbles. Snoop and Mike Epps, individually strong, display hit-or-miss chemistry. The weed-smoking scenes showcase their comedic synergy, but it doesn’t sustain consistently. Yet, the supporting cast shines, delivering impeccable comedic timing and rescuing the movie from its narrative mishaps. Thank the comedy gods for this talented ensemble.

And hold up, “Fruit Loop,” “Chicken Little,” “Headache,” and “Titties” on kids’ jerseys? Yeah, not the best choices. And the in-your-face product placements like Wheaties and Raising Cane’s Fried Chicken scream eye roll. The sponsorship choice for the underprivileged team is, let’s say, eyebrow-raising.

Snoop’s 2Js remains consistent, his elementary character arc fueled by vanity and aggression. It’s a one-note symphony, but hey, at least it’s predictably entertaining. The sudden, ridiculous shift in 2Js’ character arc lacks consistency, even if it aims for self-awareness. And those theories about some real-life athletes lives mirroring 2Js? With the Catch? Intriguing. The Underdogg’s attempt to be “so bad it’s good” results in hit-or-miss comedy.

Overall

My inner ratchet is torn. I want to love this movie, but my mature self questions its social awareness. Yet, that ratchet anthem at halftime? Irresistible – “Lil Bitch Ass, Punk Ass, Bitches!” The football games? A blast to watch. And that ending? it hits you right in the feels. Like I said, The Underdogg’s leaves me torn between my inner ratchet love and responsible skepticism.