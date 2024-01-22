Unveiling “Iwájú”: Disney+ Gets a Dose of Afro-Futuristic Magic

Prepare for a futuristic ride through Lagos, Nigeria, with “Iwájú,” a groundbreaking collaboration between Walt Disney Animation Studios and Kugali. This new series will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ from Feb. 28, 2024. This six-part series introduces us to Tola, a young girl from a wealthy island, and her tech-savvy best friend, Kole. As they navigate their distinct worlds, secrets and dangers unfold in this riveting coming-of-age story.

A Lagos Like Never Before

Iwájú is directed by Olufikayo Ziki Adeola. The series features a powerhouse cast including Simisola Gbadamosi, Dayo Okeniyi, Femi Branch, Siji Soetan, and Weruche Opia, “Iwájú” promises a unique blend of tradition and futurism. The series takes inspiration from the vibrant spirit of Lagos, boasting unique visual elements and technological advancements. This is not just animation; it’s a cultural journey, a fusion of the old and the new.

For Adeola, the creative force behind “Iwájú,” this project is a journey of creative alchemy. Collaborating with Kugali co-founders and the visionary artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios, he brings the heartbeat of Lagos to every scene. The series offers a narrative that transcends time. The goal is to bring together the rich cultural tapestry of Lagos with imaginative leaps into the future.

Behind the Scenes: “Iwájú: A Day Ahead”

As a delightful bonus, Disney+ presents “Iwájú: A Day Ahead,” a behind-the-scenes documentary capturing the incredible journey of Kugali founders who turned their dreams into reality. Directed by Megan Harding, this documentary, much like “Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2,” showcases that when talent meets opportunity, the extraordinary happens.

Kugali, an African-owned storytelling collective, is at the forefront of Africa’s emergence into the global media landscape. Founded in 2017 by Tolu Olowofoyeku, Olufikayo Adeola, and Hamid Ibrahim, Kugali is a powerhouse that has attracted recognition from Disney and the BBC. Their achievements include award-winning graphic novels and the upcoming Disney+ series “Iwájú.”

Save the Date!

Get ready for an Afro-futuristic spectacle as “Iwájú” takes you on a thrilling adventure through a Lagos you’ve never seen. Streaming exclusively on Disney+ from Feb. 28, 2024, this series is not just a show; it’s a cultural celebration and a testament to the power of collaboration. Mark your calendars for a date with the future of animation!