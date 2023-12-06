Why You Should Be Excited About the Rom-Com “Anyone But You”

Set to release on Friday, December 22, the new R-rated romantic comedy “Anyone But You” is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. The movie, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell as leads, was announced in January 2023, and since then, the fans have been counting the days before its release. The movie will be released in theaters first and will also be available on Netflix, later on.

Watch the trailer now!

Here’s why the movie is gonna be worth all the hype.

The trailer looks fun and feisty:

The fans were given the first glimpse at the movie during the Cinema Con 2023. The teaser trailer was also included in the preview of the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie, during its first week of release in theaters. On October 19, the one-minute teaser was released online. The plot of the movie, however, became clear after the release of the official trailer on November 16. With the release of this trailer, the promising story and the undeniable on-screen chemistry between Sydney and Powell captured the attention of a huge audience.

The trailer of this rom-com is set on Olivia Rodrigo’s “Bad Idea Right” and has got all the fun and spice. It gives us a peek into the story, where the two protagonists, after having a fiery first date, somehow hate each other. They then have an unexpected encounter at a wedding in Australia, where their fake dating ends up in real love.

The Stirring Enemies to Lovers Trope:

The movie’s greatest cause of anticipation is the amusing storyline featuring two people who loathe each other and fake a relationship in front of their families and exes, and end up falling for each other. The story is inspired by William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing”. This movie is a screwball comedy with many twists and turns, and is a complete entertainment package, bringing the classic rom-com genre back to the screen.

The Amazing Cast of the Movie and their Chemistry:

Another reason why this movie is worth watching is the cast, which includes the Euphoria star and two-time Emmy award nominee Sydney Sweeney and the Top Gun:Maverick and Devotion actor Glen Powell as the lead characters. There are other incredible actors such as Dermot Mulroney, who has worked in a lot of rom coms such as The Wedding Date and My Best Friend’s Wedding, along with Alexandra Shipp (Tick,

Tick …Boom and Barbie) Hadley Robinson (Winning Time), Michelle Hurd

(Star Trek: Picard), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), Rachel Griffiths (Six Feet Under), Bryan Brown (Palm Beach), and Joe Davidson (Neighbors).

The chemistry of this superb cast is quite apparent in the trailer of the movie. The protagonists’ on-screen chemistry contributes a great deal to the popularity and anticipation of the movie.

It is a Will Gluck movie:

Will Gluck is well known for directing the Peter Rabbit film series. He has directed this movie and has written the screenplay along with Ilana Wolpert. He is also a producer of the movie along with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth. Gluck has directed some amazing romantic comedies in the past such as Friends with Benefits starring Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake and Easy A starring Emma Stone and Penn Badgley.

He opened up about the movie saying:

We tried to get too cute with it.

Another reason to get excited about a Will Gluck project is his return to the genre after a long time, giving fans all the reasons to wait for this upcoming romantic feast.

Are you excited for this film? Let us know in the comments below!