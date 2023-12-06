Exclusive Review: “Manush: Child Of Destiny” – Rage Unleashed!

The wheel of fate turns around to transform honest police officer Arjun (Jeet) into a dreaded drug lord named Victor. On the other hand, destiny turns underworld’s drug dealer and Arjun’s arch-rival, Mannan (Jeetu Kamal) into a common man who helps poor children. What will happen when the two cross paths? Can fate make these two arch-rivals realize that they can be great friends, and will they be able to win their game of destiny?

Dear readers, check out my exclusive review of an unmatched action-thriller by writer and director Sanjoy Somadder titled “Manush: Child of Destiny” which stars the action hero of Bengali cinema Jeetendra Madnani a.k.a. “Jeet” opposite Jeetu Kamal.

The Good:

In terms of action and dialogue delivery, the screenplay of Manush is a blast! Certain action movies in Bengali cinema are so intense that they can even surpass those of Bollywood. Manush happens to be one such thrilling action movie that can excite you. The screenplay has raw action sequences. Besides Jeet’s entry, body language, and action, everything is top-notch! His performance is absolutely flawless. When he delivers dialogues, be they emotional or intimidating, you simply cannot stop applauding.

The character of Jeetu Kamal has been highlighted well and he gets an enormous amount of screen time. I must say, Jeetu Kamal has excelled everybody in terms of performance. Susmita Chatterjee performed quite well. She has a striking chemistry with Jeet. Another lead actress in this movie is Bangladeshi star Bidya Sinha Saha Mim. Although her performance is nothing to shout about, she still seemed to bring justice to her character as an encounter specialist police officer.

Jeet and Susmita Chatterjee in the track “Tumi Amari Hobe” (You Will Be Mine) from Manush!

The camerawork and visuals in Manush are stunning and the action choreography is awesome. Filming commenced across exotic locations in Kolkata, Purulia, and Thailand.

The Bad:

A disappointing fact is that the story of Manush written by Sanjoy Somadder is plain and lacks twists. The story revolves around inhumane drug mafias, a helpless father, and his fight for survival along with his daughter amidst all the chaos. The screenplay excites you to the brim till the interval but the second half falls flat. If this loophole in the story had been avoided and had it been given some entertaining twists, I believe, this movie could have surpassed any other superhit action movie.

The background music of the action scenes was not impactful. Also, Manush runs for 2 hours and 4 minutes only. I think the film has been edited a bit too much. Overdoing the editing has cut short expected emotional scenes between a father and his daughter. The exaggerated editing has also resulted in certain vital scenes being omitted from the screenplay, where we cannot understand how one underworld don replaces the other. Everything seems to happen all of a sudden! In short, this has made the screenplay speed off too soon. We expect a bit more of an entertaining storyline, emotions, and family drama, especially when it is Jeet’s movie!

The Verdict:

Manush has also been released in Hindi. An amazing fact is that Tollywood, this time, decided to add the Bangladeshi cinematic thrill in its movie by bringing in a renowned writer and director of Bangladeshi cinema, Sanjoy Somadder. Even if the story of Manush lacks twists, its gripping narrative is enough to keep you engrossed. Trust me; Manush will give you an unforgettable cinematic experience that will leave you on the edge of your seat with excitement.