5 Binge-Worthy Movie Series to Watch with Friends This Weekend

Spending weekends while binge-watching movie series with your friends is a weekend well spent. The best part about this is that there are a lot of excellent movie series that anyone can watch and finish the entire weekend, no matter what the preferred genre is. From comedy to horror and everything in between, movie producers have made sure that there is something for you and your friends to watch.

In this blog post, we’ll be sharing our top five binge-worthy movie series. Most of these movies can be watched on streaming and pay as you go TV platforms, so you won’t have a hard time looking for them.

Mission: Impossible

Let’s start with the classic. The Mission: Impossible franchise has always been a favorite when it comes to binge-watching series. If you’re into spy movies, you’d love to see Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, a spy agent of Impossible Missions Forces. With his team, they undergo various missions that are, well, almost impossible to accomplish. The franchise currently has seven movies in total.

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible 2

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rouge Nation

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Fast & Furious

The Fast & Furious franchise had many people go crazy about cars and racing. We’re pretty sure you’ve heard of them, but it’s about the story of a group of friends as they navigate life, love, friendship, and challenges. Its cast include Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, and more. This franchise is Universal’s biggest yet with 11 movies.

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

The Fate of the Furious

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

F9

Fast X

If you’re going to binge-watch this movie series, you really need to have fast internet connection to enjoy the movies. If you think your current internet connection isn’t up to the task, it might be time to upgrade your current plan or look for better internet providers.

Twilight

Fancy yourself some vampires and wolves this weekend? Then why not go for one of the most critically-acclaimed vampire movie series out there? The Twilight franchise received divided reviews from viewers, but we really find it really entertaining. The story is about a vampire named Edward Cullen, a wolf named Jacob Black, and a human named Bella Swan as they navigate the complexities of the laws of both creatures while the two tries to protect the one woman they love most – Bella.

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

High School Musical

If you’re looking for a short movie series that you can finish within the day, High School Musical is worth a try. It’s a feel-good coming-of-age musical franchise about high school students who’s exploring their teenage years, falling in love, making decisions for their future, and more. This Disney franchise stars Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman, and Corbin Bleu.

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Just a quick reminder again, it would be best to have a fast internet connection. Test your internet speed and make sure it has enough speed and data for your movie binge-watching. If not, consider checking out other wireless providers for better connection.

Final Destination

Of course, we wouldn’t miss the legendary horror franchise. The Final Destination is about a group of individuals who escaped death because of a premonition that one of them experienced. Unfortunately, since they “escaped” death, death is now coming for them to balance the cycle of life. It currently has five movies, with one more left that has to be announced and released yet.

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

The Final Destination

Final Destination 5

Final Thoughts

You can never go wrong with these movie series if you’re looking to spend your weekend with your friends while binge-watching. No matter the movie genre you prefer, you’ll be able to find something that suits your mood for the weekend. Have fun watching and make sure to prepare snacks and drinks for a complete movie binge-watching experience!