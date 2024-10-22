Ranking the Best Tennis Movies Ever Made

Although there are plenty of movies about team sports such as football and baseball, films about other sports — even popular ones like tennis — are pretty thin on the ground in comparison. Tennis movies offer a unique insight into the sport, from its glamorous locations to the psychology of its players. Here is a look at the best tennis movies ever made.

1. King Richard

King Richard is one of the most emotionally touching movies of all time, regardless of its tennis connection. It tells the real-life story of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena. The legendary sisters were given numerous scripts before settling on this one due to its accuracy.

The role won Will Smith an Oscar. As the pushy father, he is a man who wants his children to succeed and get out of poverty at all costs, yet he is also someone who borders on being physically and emotionally abusive. However, scenes where he is beaten by gangs hanging out on the court show that he was willing to take the hurt himself, endearing the viewer to his character.

2. Wimbledon

The glut of noughties rom-com films often get a lot of bad press –, or just as noticeable, none at all. On the surface, this movie seemed like just another paper-thin concept indicative of the times. A male tennis star on his way down meets female player on her way up. A romance ensues, and a forgettable romcom is made.

However, this movie offered much more than its competitors from the period. Its lead actors, Paul Bettany and Kirsten Dunst, elevate the relationship, bringing humanism and believability to it. Tennis is also woven into the minor details of the movie, instead of being used as a foil to add a unique selling point to a plot that could be played out anywhere.

3. – Battle of the Sexes

Another film that is often overlooked, is Battle of the Sexes. It tells the real account of Billie Jean King, who took on Bobby Riggs. However, he is not only the tennis legend she faces off against. Billie Jean King fights a patriarchal society, the World Tennis Association, and manages to entertain America as she does so.

Emma Stone, a two- times Oscar winner, plays the lead. Like every role she undertakes, she shines, and the tension between her and Steve Carell, who plays Riggs, is palpable. From Valeries Ferris and Jonathan Dayton, the movie is important as the story was key in securing equal pay for women in tennis.

4 – 7 Days in Hell

One of the longest matches in tennis history lasted for 11 hours and five minutes. It was played out over three days, between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon. This movie is a mockumentary, starring Kit Harrington and Andy Samberg, and it explores what could have happened if that match had lasted a whole week.

Harrington plays British prodigy Charles Poole, while Samberg plays Aaron Williams, the Venus sisters’ adopted brother. The Cameos from tennis stars are hilarious. A, and as the week unfolds, the plot gets crazier, with streakers, and even the Queen getting involved. Ironically, the film itself is short at 45 minutes long, packing all its jokes and gags into its bite-sized format.

There are plenty more tennis movies, some of which are Hollywood classics. However, the aforementioned films are a great selection representing different times and genres. Sit back, get some popcorn, and when the Wimbledon lights go down, you can get started on some great movies.