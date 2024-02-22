Best Spanish Movies to Watch If You Want to Improve Your Spanish Skills

Learning Spanish is not a walk in the park. However, Spanish is one of the most spoken languages in the world, and every struggle is worth it. Even before you took your Spanish lessons, you’re probably aware of some basic Spanish words because you often hear them everywhere. One of the newest methods Spanish learners use is by watching movies. If you think about it, it’s really smart, given that most streaming and TV services offer a lot of Spanish content nowadays.

So, if you're one of these smart people who combine learning with entertainment, we've got an exciting list of Spanish movies for you to watch. Let's start!

Pan’s Labyrinth

Pan’s Labyrinth is one of the most recommended movies by native Spanish speakers to anyone who’s trying to learn Spanish. It’s a war fantasy movie about a young girl named Ofelia who discovers a labyrinth with a mysterious faun (half human, half goat) in it. Since then, Ofelia starts her journey to reclaim her immortality by undergoing several tasks.

This movie is great for Spanish learners because it can help widen your vocabulary. You will also be more familiar with different Spanish accents, dialects, and archaic expressions.

Encanto

Encanto is one of Disney’s best animated movies. There are two versions of this, so make sure to watch the Spanish version. It tells the story of a magical family called the Madrigals who’s living in the mountains. Each member of the Madrigal family is granted a unique gift, except for Mirabel, the film’s main character. When the magic surrounding their home begins to fade, Mirabel decides to save her family and their enchanted home.

This movie is great for beginners or those who want a more basic learning experience through movies. With Disney expanding their content with Spanish animated movies, it won’t be long until you have a long list of movies like these to enjoy.

The Platform

This Spanish movie is something we really loved during its release. It’s about a dystopian vertical prison that tackles social issues, mainly inequality, human nature, and greed. It can be tough to watch, especially if you’re sensitive with these themes but it’s an excellent watch.

In the movie, the prisoners are housed in cells stacked on top of each other, with a large platform of food descending through the levels once a day. Individuals with higher social status are located at the top levels, so they can enjoy clean, delicious food compared to those in the lower levels. If you're trying to learn words and phrases for casual conversations, arguments, and more, this movie is great.

The Last Circus

Balada triste de trompeta or The Last Circus is a tragicomedy about two clowns and a trapeze artist who find themselves in a love triangle. The entire movie is all about human relationships and emotions. If you want to learn more about passionate conversations with a side of intense interactions, then you must watch this movie. Also, keep in mind that this movie is NOT family-friendly.

Sleep Tight

Sleep Tight or Mientras Duermes in Spanish is a psychological thriller about a concierge who became obsessed with tormenting one of the apartment building’s tenants. This movie is suspenseful and tense, so if you’re not great with thrilling and intense plots, you might want to proceed with caution. Otherwise, you might not be able to learn from this film.

Wrapping Up

Watching Spanish movies is indeed a smart way to improve your Spanish skills. Just make sure that when you’re doing so, you must take notes and really actively listen to maximize this opportunity. Don’t be afraid to pause and repat for as much as you need to understand the movie. Good luck and happy learning!