Ghostbusters Afterlife 2 Casting Update

We’re getting a filming and casting update for the Ghostbusters Afterlife sequel film! I love the original Ghostbusters movies. We know that the film studios behind the recent Afterlife movie are moving fast on getting a sequel in theaters. We don’t have too much info about the sequel but reports online are stating that this film is bringing the story back to NYC back to the original firehouse and are hinting that it may be more of a traditional Ghostbusters film.

Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt have joined the cast of Kumail releasing a statement on his social media reading:

Ghostbusters was my first favorite movie. I remember exactly how I felt the first time I watched it. Horror and comedy in one movie? This movie was made for me, and I watched it over and over.

The script is unbelievably good. I can’t believe I get to be a part of this world.

In addition, we are also learning that comedians James Acaster and Emily Alyn Lind have also joined the cast. If you’re not familiar with these names, don’t feel left out. I looked them up and found out that they aren’t well-known in the US! In 2018, Acaster starred in the four-part Netflix comedy series Repertoire. Aylin Lind starred in two seasons of HBO Max’s reimagining of Gossip Girl and the film The Babysitter: Killer Queen.

Jason Reitman, who directed the 2021 pic, will move into the writer-producer role alongside co-scribe Gil Kenan who is now directing. Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon will return and star in this film as well.

I am curious about this movie and I HOPE that we will see a film that features a more familiar ghostbusters type story similar to the first 2 films. Afterlife was fun but I came here for Ghostbusting. *fingers crossed*