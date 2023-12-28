Here’s Why Millie Bobby Brown’s Damsel is Worth Waiting For

Who’s up for a dragon-slaying masterclass, headed by none other than Millie Bobby Brown, sporting corsets and dresses? Netflix’s upcoming release Damsel is taking Dragon Tamers to a whole new level and here’s everything that is anticipated.

An Upside-down Fairytale

Fairytales are always portrayed in the following fashion: A damsel in distress/maiden is living her life, without a care in the world until she crosses paths with a handsome prince. Fast forward, a villain is introduced in the mix of the plot and it’s up to the prince to save said damsel from visible distress and then they live happily ever after.

However, Damsel is nothing like any traditional fairytale. Directed by the amazing Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, Damsel is set to raise the bar high for maidens, who come face-to-face with life-altering situations. Fresnadillo quoted that Damsel is a fairytale, that’s upside down, where the prince is not as princely as he appears and it’s up to the maiden and her feminine wits to save herself from a maiden-eating dragon and take revenge against the people who threw her in the scaly creature’s lair in the first place.

Watch Damsel’s teaser here:

Damsel follows the story of Princess Elodie, a dutiful and loving lady who adores her father and is hated by her stepmother because that’s always a fun twist. Elodie catches the attention of the charming and handsome Prince Henry and they get married, but little does she know that it’s all a ruse to sacrifice her to a human-eating and dangerous dragon that has it out for the ladies.

The teaser also gives hints at the fact that Elodie is not the first “sacrifice”. It might be a twisted ritual of sorts, followed by the kingdom, where hundreds of maidens were sacrificed, (killed by the dragon). Now, timid Elodie must channel her inner cavewoman survival instincts, and run through thick and dark forests. She needs to straddle on the edge of a mountain (literally) and charge at the winged beast, or become the dragon’s side dish.

Blending Fantasy with Action

We’re hoping that Damsel would be nothing like any other fantasy film. It has the thrill of action, a thick layer of mystery, and a generous dash of suspense. When all of these genres are combined, something epic is sure to come to the surface and Juan Carlos Fresnadillo’s Damsel will most probably be a crowd-pleaser.

Cast & Release

Millie Bobby Brown will grace the screens as the titular and pivotal Princess Elodie in the upcoming thrilling fantasy. Alongside, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Ray Winstone will be a part of this epic feature. Damsel is set to be released on 8th March 2024, and people cannot wait to see how the plot will thicken.

Overall, the teaser of Damsel is extremely promising, as it is chilling and empowering and people can’t wait to dive into what this feature has to offer. Let us know in the comments if you’re excited about this movie.