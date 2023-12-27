EDar’s Top Ten Most Anticipated Movies of 2024

The new year is around the corner and it’s time to ring it in with these upcoming releases. Here are the most anticipated movies of 2024.

1. Mean Girls (The Musical)

High school is tough, but it’s going to be even tougher and more dramatic in the upcoming 2024 Mean Girls. The catch? It’s going to sport a melodious score and the comeback of the 2004 comedy film is coming to screens on 12th January 2024. Starring Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Christopher Briney, Auliʻi Cravalho, and more, Mean Girls is coming to shake up old memories.

2. Dune: Part Two

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya lovers rejoice because Dune: Part Two is coming on 1st March 2024. Featured as a two-part epic science fiction motion picture, Dune: Part Two follows the journey of Paul as he tries to avenge his family and save the world from a dreadful outcome, with the help of the Fremen tribe.

3. Challengers

Love triangles just got extra complicated with Challengers. Featuring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist, Challengers is all about a wife trying to pull her husband out of the depression of a losing streak by putting him up against her ex-boyfriend in a tennis competition, aka a challenging event. Who’s gonna win and who’s gonna eat dirt? Find out on 26th April 2024, when this sports-romance combo comes to life.

4. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Anya-Taylor Joy will be portraying the Imperator Furiosa, in the Mad Max prequel, Furiosa, as the movie unravels the life of the young woman living in the Green Palace of Many Mothers, her abduction, and how she tries to make it back home, amidst a war of dominance between two dangerous despots. Mad Max fans will have to wait till 24th May 2024, to find out how Furiosa escapes from this mess.

5. Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker (2019) is following up with a power-packed, equally insane, and musical sequel. Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, and Zazie Beetz, Joker: Folie à Deux follows the events after the end of the first film. Needless to say, DC fans are in for a mind-boggling treat on 4th October 2024.

6. The Book of Clarence

When biblical history meets comedic desperation, The Book of Clarence comes to life. Released on 12th January 2024, this movie follows the adventures, fortunes, and inevitable misfortunes of a struggling family man, Clarence, living in Jerusalem in 29 A.D., as he tries to con people by claiming that he’s a Messiah sent by God.

7. Damsel

Millie Bobby Brown is starring as a damsel (who’s not in distress) in the upcoming Netflix release, Damsel. Tricked into marrying an easy-on-the-eyes prince, she falls headfirst into a trap that involves dragons, deep caves, and dark secrets. Can this damsel slay and tame the dragon or is she a goner? Find out on 8th March 2024.

8. Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are sharing the screen in the new Marvel release, Deadpool 3, gracing the cinemas on 26th July 2024. When the reclusive and grumpy Wolverine meets the chirpy and too-energetic Deadpool, an unlikely alliance blooms as they’re face to face with a common enemy. Can they put their differences aside and learn to bear with each other, while saving the world? Only time will tell.

9. Madame Web

2024 is the year of Marvel releases and Madame Web is coming in hot with Cassie, a paramedic with an excruciatingly normal life, who soon takes an abnormally interesting turn. Mastering the power of clairvoyance, she must face her past and save three titular women from an evil force. Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Isabela Merced and Celeste O’Connor.

10. Mufasa: The Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King features Kiara, the daughter of the king of the Pride Lands, Simba, as she is enlightened by Rafiki, about her late grandfather, Mufasa, and how he became king. This film will be a prequel to the 2019 computer-generated, photorealistic film, The Lion King.

To sum it all up, this list has everything. From action to feel-good romance and thrill, these movies are perceived to start 2024 with a bang. Let us know which of these releases are you most excited about in the comments below.