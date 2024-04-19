Marshall Weinbaum Leaving Disney after 15 Years

Hollywood veterans know the power of a good story. Marshall Weinbaum, a mainstay in the entertainment industry for the past 17 years. Weinbaum has spent his career crafting narratives for some of the most beloved films of our time. Weinbaum’s tenure at The Walt Disney Studios placed him at the crossroads of animation and awards season. He played a key role in shaping the public image of countless Disney Animation and Pixar projects. Weinbaum has had his fingerprints in everything from heartwarming tales to epic adventures.

Now, Weinbaum embarks on a new chapter, bringing his expertise to the burgeoning world of streaming awards. As the new manager of awards (animation) at Netflix, he joins a team led by veteran Julie Tustin. Netflix has become a major force in animation, racking up seven nominations for Best Animated Feature in the past five years. This includes the 2022 win for Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” and a 2021 victory for the short film “If Anything Happens I Love You.”

Weinbaum’s path to Hollywood began at Michigan State University. His dedication and love for film propelled him through the ranks at Disney. Over his tenure, Weinbaum rose to become a senior publicist. He became a familiar face at premieres, screenings, and industry events. His impressive portfolio boasts over 25 films that have crossed the coveted billion-dollar mark worldwide. The films include 13 of the 15 highest-grossing domestic opening weekends ever.

Weinbaum’s exceptional work has earned him the respect of his peers and industry recognition. In 2022, he was named Publicist of the Year by the ICG Publicists Guild. His fingerprints are on award-winning campaigns for a diverse range of films, from the heartwarming “The Help” to the groundbreaking “The Mandalorian” and “Ahsoka.”

Reflecting on his career shift, Weinbaum shared his enthusiasm with The Hollywood Reporter: “I’ve loved my time at Disney, and I’m incredibly excited about this new opportunity at Netflix. Animation and awards have always been passions of mine, so this is a dream come true.”

Weinbaum’s departure from Disney marks the end of an era, but his arrival at Netflix signals a new chapter in the streamer’s pursuit of animation excellence.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter