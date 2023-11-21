Breaking: Nicholas Hoult Cast as Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy

Big news just hit the superhero scene! Nicholas Hoult is soaring into the role of Lex Luthor in the upcoming “Superman: Legacy.” Hold on to your capes because James Gunn has struck casting gold once again. Fans can now look forward to seeing the British actor take on the iconic villainous character. Hoult’s casting places him in the esteemed company of past Lex Luthors. He sits among greats like Gene Hackman, Kevin Spacey, and Jesse Eisenberg.

According to an exclusive report from Deadline, the studio’s decision to cast a movie star of Hoult’s caliber for the role aligns with Gunn’s vision for the film. The casting process for Lex Luthor came after the SAG-AFTRA strike. Warner Bros., already familiar with Hoult from previous collaborations, found his casting a perfect fit. Hoult’s recognition is lately from his roles in “Mad Max: Fury Road” and Clint Eastwood’s upcoming “Juror No. 2.” Fans also know him from other superhero films and he brings a wealth of talent and experience to the DC Universe.

María Gabriela de Faría is joining the cast as the antagonist The Engineer. Her casting adds another layer of intrigue to the film’s already dynamic cast. Isabela Merced is also adding her prowess to the ensemble as Hawkgirl, promising a captivating dynamic in the DC Universe. David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane round out the very impressive ensemble cast. Gunn’s meticulous casting choices, including Corenswet and Brosnahan, come after extensive auditioning and screen tests, creating anticipation for a film that promises to explore Superman’s legacy.

“Superman: Legacy,” directed by James Gunn and produced by Peter Safran, is set for a worldwide release on July 11, 2025. The project, announced earlier this year as part of the revamped slate, stands as a cornerstone in the ambitious plan outlined by Gunn and Safran for the DC Universe’s cinematic future.

For more details on this exciting casting development, check out the full article on Deadline. Superman Legacy follows the titular superhero as he reconciles his heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way in a world that views kindness as old-fashioned. Gunn’s vision is set to reignite the superhero genre, creating a cohesive DCU that breathes new life into iconic characters. The anticipation is real, and with each casting announcement, the excitement for what’s to come only intensifies.

Stay tuned for more updates as we count down to the highly anticipated release date. Exciting times lie ahead for DC fans!