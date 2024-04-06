Superman Takes Flight in Cleveland! How YOU Can Be Part of the Action!

Okay, comic book fans and aspiring actors! Buckle up, because the Man of Steel is soaring back onto the big screen, and guess what? He’s filming right in Cleveland! That’s right, Superman Legacy is setting up shop in the birthplace of Superman himself, and you can be a part of it!

Calling All Extras: Be in the New Superman Movie!

Dreaming of rubbing elbows with Superman (well, maybe an extra playing Superman)? This is your chance! Angela Boehm Casting is putting out a call for extras in late April or early May. So, dust off your best Metropolis outfit (or, you know, jeans and a t-shirt) and get ready for your close-up! Follow Angela Boehm Casting on social media for all the latest updates on how to snag a spot on the big screen. This isn’t just any Superman movie, folks. This is a homecoming! Superman’s creators, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, were both Clevelanders who dreamed up the Last Son of Krypton during the Great Depression. So, it’s only fitting that Superman returns to his roots for this new flick.

James Gunn Assembles a Stellar Cast and Crew

Directed by James Gunn, Superman Legacy boasts a cast that’ll knock your socks off. We’re talking David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and even Nathan Fillian as Green Lantern! Filming is expected to take place between April and August, with locations in Cleveland and Cincinnati.

Want to know more about filming locations, job opportunities, or just stay up-to-date on all things Superman Legacy in Cleveland? The Greater Cleveland Film Commission (GCFC) is your one-stop shop! Head over to their website (www.ClevelandFilm.com) and sign up for their newsletter. This way, you’ll get notified about casting calls, crew job openings, and all the latest industry news.

Superman: A Cleveland Legacy

Superman may be from another planet, but his roots are firmly planted in Cleveland. This new movie is a chance to celebrate that legacy and bring the Man of Steel back to where it all began. So, Clevelanders, are you ready to see Superman take flight in your own backyard? Maybe you’ll even catch a glimpse of him soaring over the Terminal Tower!

(Source: Cleveland 19 News)