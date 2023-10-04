Leave The World Behind Teaser Shows A Terrible Disaster Movie. Or Does It?

Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail’s feature film debut comes in Netflix’s Leave The World Behind teaser. The new movie looks like a massive disaster film but is somehow billed as a psychological thriller. It’s interesting as the teaser shows a movie that very much looks like a typical end-of-the-world movie, but it’s seemingly more than that.

Adapted From The 2020 Novel Of The Same Name

The novel by the same name from Rumaan Alam came out in 2020, making this new Netflix original a pretty quick turnaround from novel to film. The Leave The World Behind teaser showcases a pretty interesting story packed with a massive cast. What looks like a pair of uninvited guests showing up, kickstarts events that look like the world is ending. But there’s also a layer of mystery and suspicion from the scenes in the teaser, that imply there may be more to the story.

Even the disaster movie scenes look unlike any other movie in the same genre. The scenes feature some exciting camera work and sequences that aren’t your typical scary storm or flood or any other thing we’ve already seen. Instead, it’s some great visual sequences that add to the mystery even more. And the cast does an amazing job enhancing the tensions throughout the Leave The World Behind teaser.

Leave The World Behind Teaser Has An Impressive Cast

The cast of this new movie is also pretty awesome. Leading the cast are Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke as the couple whose night is interrupted by the presence of two uninvited guests. The two guests are Mahershala Ali and Myha’la Herrold who bring bad news with them. The rest of the Leave The World Behind teaser showcases the disaster movie tropes interspersed with some pretty ominous dialogue from Ali, which makes this teaser seem like there’s a lot more going on.

Leave The World Behind releases on Netflix on December 2023.

