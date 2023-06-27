Netflix’s Nimona Is A Fun Enough Kids’ Movie With Little For Anyone Else

Netflix’s latest animated original Nimona is a really cool new movie with a very unique premise. The film has a lot of laughs, great voice acting and a wonderful world that is quite special. While it’s got a lot working for it, there’s not enough to engage an all-ages audience. But kids will love it. Check out my full Nimona review and catch the movie with your young ones.

Nimona Review Is Spoiler Free

The world of Nimona is quite rich with a great history and premise. The story starts with the history of Gloreth during what looks like Meidevil times. Gloreth is the historical figure of this world that fought back against evil monsters to protect society. So much so that even 1,000 years later, despite technological advancements, society still follows her rule and example. A new threat comes along that looks to destroy all that Gloreth built. Or, does it?

I can’t gush enough in this Nimona review about the world of this movie. It’s such an interesting and unique idea that really deserves more exploration. This makes me wonder if Nimona wouldn’t have been better served as a series, than a movie. Despite the fact that society has advanced and there’s laser tech and flying cars, they still adhere to the Medieval times’ way of doing things. The Military branch is still Knights, and the architecture is still very much castle-like. It’s interesting seeing how a world evolved from those days but with the influence of that time still intact.

Nimona’s Characters And Voice Cast Are Perfect

Chloe Grace Moretz voices the titular Nimona who is wonderful! Nimona herself is a rebellious young girl with a mysterious past, who just wants to be the sidekick of a villain. Yea, you heard me. So when a non-noble Knight is framed for murder, Nimona thinks she’s found her evil master. But Ballister, voiced by Riz Ahmed, is anything but evil. The main story in this Nimona review is about how Ballister was about to become a knight, despite not being noble-born, as most knights in this world are. But at the last minute, a heinous act occurs, framing Ballister, making him the kingdom’s most wanted criminal.

The story of Nimona is about these two misfits, Nimona and Ballister, as they try to clear his name, but along the way, upend everything they thought they knew about their world. Ahmed is wonderful as Ballister, providing a vocal performance that’s different from the typical animated movies. Ahmed’s unique voice adds something to Nimona that’s not often there. The rest of the movie is wonderfully supported by other performances like Frances Conroy and Eugene Lee Yang.

Trying Too Hard To Be Everything All At Once

Where Nimona loses me is with its overall tone and more extensive approach to the story. The story itself is trying to do way too much with a very limited runtime. With a runtime of only 1 hour and 41 minutes, you would expect a story that is clean and to the point. But there are too many ideas and plot twists that come in at the end of the second act, for the movie to give enough time for those twists to breathe before rushing to a conclusion. It’s weird that this wasn’t made as an animated kids’ series, like many other Netflix shows, instead of a feature film.

Then there’s the tone of the movie. At many points, it feels like a kids’ animated movie from the 90s, with cheesy humour and many over-the-top performances, including Moretz’ and Ahmed’s. But it’s more the dialogues than their delivery of them. This is why I feel that younger audiences will have a blast with Nimona, but the parents or their older siblings may need more.

Nimona Review Concludes On A Good Note

Overall Nimona has a lot more good in it than bad. The complaints about the tone and rushed third act are only a problem if you’re not having fun with the rest of the movie. But it’s a movie that can be thoroughly enjoyed as a family movie night feature, or just something for the little ones.

Nimona releases on June 30, 2023, on Netflix.

Are you excited to see a futuristic Medieval world in Nimona? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @theshahshahid.