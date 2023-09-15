Killers of the Flower Moon Teases Betrayal, Love, and Murder

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese have joined forces once again to bring us what’s being called one of the best releases of the decade. The second trailer of Killers of the Flower Moon has arrived and it’s safe to say we’re head over heels about it. The movie is an attempt to portray deceit and depict the helplessness of a community being robbed of its land. The central figure of the story is a man named Ernest Burkhart who witnesses his uncle William Hale trying to use the Osage community to steal resources. Stuck in a vicious cycle of manipulation, scandals, and mysterious murders, Ernest will find himself in a complicated position. We’ll also be seeing Lily Gladstone in the movie, opposite Leonardo, who is receiving much recognition for this role.

It’s hard to believe that such a gripping plot isn’t fictitious but is solely based upon true events covered in David Grann’s book having the same title. The cast of Killers of the Flower Moon includes Leonardo DiCaprio (Ernest Burkhart), Robert De Niro (William Hale), Lily Gladstone (Mollie Kyle), Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, jillion Dion, and Cara Jade Myers.

After premiering earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, the movie created a lot of buzz among the critics. Reviewers couldn’t stop talking about this one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Its Rotten Tomatoes score is an impressive 97%. Killers of the Flower Moon is now scheduled to be released in theaters on October 20 worldwide before it is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

Getting to experience the cinematic visuals in theaters created by one of the most accomplished filmmakers of his generation seems nothing but a delight. Just when we found Leonardo and Martin working together again, our expectations soared as high as the sky. After giving us The Wolf of the Wall Street and The Aviator, this elite pair is returning to cook some more magic in their creative kitchen. Right now, time is our only enemy, holding us back from experiencing what might be the best of cinema.