From Elvis To Motorbikes, Austin Butler returns in The Bikeriders!

In The Bikeriders we see Austin Butler take on the character of Benny. Benny is heavily involved with a midwestern motorcycle club called the Vandals. The movie is inspired by Danny Lyon’s 1967 photo book of the same name. Similar to his role in Elvis, The Bikeriders will capture Austin dealing with growing responsibility. The movie chronicles the continuous and growing responsibility of Benny in his gang and their growing popularity

The movie is set in the Gotham-like setting of Chicago. We see Kathy (Jodie Comer) bring viewers into the complexities of Benny’s life with the Vandals. The trailer is gritty and it also looks like there’s a natural chemistry between all of the actors. Kathy constantly competes for Benny’s attention against gang leader Johnny (Tom Hardy). We see Kathy surrounded by drama, fights, and some very intense moments.

Directed by Jeff Nichols (Mud / Take Shelter), the film also brings in Michael Shannon as Zipco and Norman Reedus as Funny Sonny. Also, let’s not forget to mention that Norman Reedus even has his own TV show called Ride With Norman Reedus. It just makes sense for him to be in the movie! You can barely recognise him as this character and together they ultimately create the coolest motorbike gang displayed on-screen since Mayans M.C. & Sons of Anarchy.

After the monumental success of Elvis, Austin Butler established himself as an actor to look out for. Butler proved that he was the perfect casting choice for Elvis and alongside director Baz Luhrmann he brought the famous musician back to dazzling life. Since its premiere at the 50th Telluride Film Festival on August 31st, The Bikeriders has already achieved an excellent 92% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes! With its impressive cast, and stunning cinematic tone this really is no surprise, and it looks like we already have another Oscar contender. The Bikeriders cruises into cinemas this December 1st and will be released by 20th Century Studios. So, how excited are you for The Bikeriders, and what do you think of the trailer?