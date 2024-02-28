Road House Lawsuit: Did AI Write the Remake?

Yo movie buffs, get ready for a double dose of “Road House”! We’re talkin’ about the original Patrick Swayze classic and the upcoming remake, both of which are currently embroiled in a legal throwdown that’s got tongues wagging faster than Swayze after a double espresso.

The OG Road House

Let’s rewind to 1989. The Berlin Wall crumbles, neon lights are the rave, and Patrick Swayze is rockin’ a mullet that could rival a small mammal. This is the setting for “Road House,” a cinematic masterpiece (or so it goes down in the annals of cult classics) that throws martial arts, bouncers, and Swayze’s questionable dance moves into a blender and hits puree.

Enter the Lawsuit

Now, fast forward to 2024. Amazon Studios is gearing up to release their remake of “Road House,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role. But hold on to your bar stools, folks, because the original film’s screenwriter, R. Lance Hill, has thrown a wrench into the works. He’s suing Amazon and MGM Studios, claiming they jacked his screenplay and used artificial intelligence (AI) to finish the script.

Amazon Studios is denying everything, saying Hill’s claims are about as real as Swayze’s hair in that movie. They say they got the rights squared away and that Hill’s barking up the wrong tree. This lawsuit is part of a larger trend of creators reclaiming their rights to works after 35 years, so it’s a complex situation. But one thing’s for sure: this legal battle is about as messy as a bar brawl after last call.

Whether you’re a die-hard Swayze fan or just curious about the new flick, there’s no denying that “Road House” is a cultural phenomenon. It’s got quotable lines (“I put the boom in boomerang!”), unforgettable characters (who can forget Brad Wesley and his goons?), and enough cheese to fill a Wisconsin dairy farm.

Will the remake live up to the original? Only time will tell. But one thing’s for sure: the drama surrounding the film is already generating plenty of buzz. So, whether you’re team Swayze or team Gyllenhaal, grab some popcorn, settle in, and get ready for a wild ride – on and off the screen!

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)