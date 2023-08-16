Insiders Claim Wonder Woman 3 Not Happening At DC Studios, Despite Gal Gadot’s Comments

There is currently a lot of confusion about Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 movie. The DC Universe is definitely in transition as James Gunn and Peter Safran’s leadership has begun, with the start of their new films scheduled at the same time as the premiere of Superman Legacy. They already confirmed the Wonder Woman 3 not happening news earlier in the year. But recently Gadot changed the story. And it changed, once again.

Wonder Woman 3 Not Happening Denied By Gal Gadot

Recently, Gal Gadot claimed that she met with James Gunn and Peter Safran to explore working on Wonder Woman 3 together. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Gal Gadot had originally stated that Wonder Woman 3 might not be completely dead. She further added to the statement by saying,

“I enjoy playing Wonder Woman. It holds a very special place in my heart. I understand that James and Peter will be working with me to create “Wonder Woman 3.”

Before the 2023 Actors Strike had taken place, Gal Gadot was promoting her most recent Netflix film, Heart of Stone. She also hinted earlier this month that Wonder Woman 3 is taking place as a part of Gunn’s DCU. But right now, no one is sure anymore. This just makes it seem like no one was really sure about the development of the Wonder Woman 3 movie and Gal Gadot might have caused a little havoc with her recent announcement.

Variety Refuted Gadot’s Claim And Confirmed No Plans For Threequel

A new report from Variety now refutes Gadot’s claims that any “definitive discussion” had taken place and that no promises were made, and that the threequel is in fact not in development. Gadot’s most recent interviews with Flaunt magazine, however, portray a very different picture. In a recent Flaunt magazine article, the star made a possible future for “Wonder Woman 3” seem even more reasonable. Gadot said in this interview that Gunn and Safran had assured her that “Wonder Woman 3” will happen.

According to her, James Gunn and Peter Safran had even invited her to a meeting, and they assured her in the following words saying that,

“You’re in the greatest hands. Together, we will create Wonder Woman 3. You have nothing to worry about since [we] love you as Wonder Woman. Time will tell, then.”

The sole Wonder Woman-related project that is presently in production is “Paradise Lost,” a Max prequel series. Themyscira is the setting for the programme, which Safran referred to as a “‘Game of Thrones’-ish story,” which takes place before Wonder Woman is born. Gadot has made cameo appearances in both Shazam 2 and The Flash this year, indicating her willingness to continue playing the part. Before Gunn’s take on the superhero universe begins, another Wonder Woman cameo is possible, maybe in the upcoming Aquaman 2.

As of this writing, neither Gunn or Safran nor anyone from Warner Bros. has commented on any Wonder Woman 3 development. It seems the confusion is Gadot’s alone. Stay tuned for more on this as it develops.

What do you think is going on with all the confusion regarding Wonder Woman 3? Sound off in the comments below.