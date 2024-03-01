First Look at “Superman: Legacy”

Yo, comic book fanatics and cape enthusiasts! It’s time to break out the kryptonite popcorn and settle in for some super news. The highly anticipated Superman reboot, originally titled “Superman: Legacy,” has officially changed its name to “Superman.” That’s right, folks, the Man of Steel is getting a brand new cinematic chapter, and things are already heating up faster than a speeding bullet.

Leading the charge is director James Gunn, the mastermind behind the Guardians of the Galaxy flicks. With his knack for quirky humor and epic action sequences, Gunn promises to bring a fresh perspective to the Superman mythos. Think of it as a perfect blend of heart, humor, and enough laser eyes to make Lex Luthor squint.

Filming Has Begun!

And guess what? Filming for “Superman: Legacy” has officially begun! Director James Gunn himself confirmed the news on social media, sending the internet into a frenzy. While plot details are still under wraps tighter than Superman’s underwear (seriously, that suit must be uncomfortable), we can’t wait to see what Gunn has in store for the Last Son of Krypton.

Leaked Set Photos: Real or Kryptonite Clickbait?

Speaking of the internet going crazy, a photo recently leaked online supposedly showing actor David Corenswet in the Superman costume. Now, before you start booking your tickets, director Gunn himself threw some shade on the pic, asking “That looks like a real photo to you?” So, was it a clever marketing ploy or just some elaborate fan fiction? Only time will tell.

While the leaked photo might be a fake, excitement about Corenswet being cast as Superman have been swirling for a while now. The “Hollywood” actor seems to have developed the physique for the role, but will he have the charisma and acting chops to pull off the iconic character? We’ll have to wait and see!

What to Expect from “Superman: Legacy”?

With James Gunn at the helm and a brand new title, “Superman: Legacy” promises to be an epic reimagining of the Superman story. We can expect stunning visuals, pulse-pounding action sequences, and hopefully, a healthy dose of Gunn’s signature humor.

Release Date July 11, 2025, And the Hype is Real

“Superman: Legacy” is definitely a film to keep an eye on. Whether you’re a lifelong Superman fan or just looking for a fun superhero flick, this one promises to be a blast. So, stay tuned, true believers, and get ready to soar alongside the Man of Steel once again!

Sources: Variety; Comic Book Movie