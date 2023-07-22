The Dune: Part Two Trailer shows a mighty return to your favourite desert planet!

When it comes to Dune, the world that author Frank Herbert created in his first book was so vast, and immensely detailed that it was no surprise when the idea of turning the story into two cinematic parts came to fruition. This gives the plot a chance to breathe, and it can also give fans an in-depth, and highly detailed look at such an interesting society, without it feeling overly rushed.

To recap, Dune showed us the life of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a prince from the planet Caladan who has to relocate to the brutal desert planet Arrakis with the rest of House Atreides. Unfortunately for him, settling into this new place isn’t an easy process, his father, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) is, let’s just say… dethroned, and they lose control over their new royal position on Arrakis quite quickly. Paul Atreides is sent into hiding with The Fremen, a community that has learnt to survive life in the sand, and it’s also how Paul meets Chani (Zendaya). A good way to describe Dune is Game of Thrones but in space, there’s a lot of scheming, and not everything is as it seems.

The Dune: Part Two Trailer

After an incredible reception to Dune, director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049/Arrival) has returned to give us Dune: Part Two, with a November release, and judging by the trailer alone, cinema fans are going to end what has been a jam-packed year of movie releases in a really great way.

I’m looking forward to this release, because like I mentioned earlier Denis Villeneuve has given space to each character we see on-screen, and he is building it all up in such a natural way, he has made such a surreal story feel very grounded in reality, and that alone is a massive achievement. I can’t wait to see Dennis really dig into Paul’s life among The Freman, discovering his sandrider ability (I’m not ready for how immense a sandrider scene will be on the big-screen!) with that sense of revenge filling his vision and mind-set. It’s going to be a highly rewarding watch. The trailer promises dramatic visuals, HUGE battle scenes, new cast additions including the legendary Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, along with a plot, that just like the book will have a spot on conclusion.