Director Denis Villeneuve confirms Plans for “Dune: Messiah”

Ahead of the release of the eagerly anticipated Dune: Part Two and following the success of 2021’s Dune, the renowned director has spoken out about his plans to adapt more of Frank Herbert’s universe for the big screen. The director gave a hint about a Dune 3, in an interview with Empire Magazine.

Could Dune 3 Actually Happen?

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Villeneuve stated that “Dune: Messiah” could indeed go into production:

“There are words on paper. If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream. “Dune Messiah” was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero. Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation [of Dune] is closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning.” — Denis Villeneuve; Empire Magazine

Naturally, everything will depend on how well Dune: Part Two performs. The first one, which was released during the pandemic, did OK, and gathered a sizable enough fanbase. But the release strategy at the time was a challenge, given Warner Bros. decision to do day and date release of the movie in theatres, and streaming. After Dune 3, Villeneuve said he would bid Arrakis farewell and move on to other endeavours. The books then “become more… esoteric,” he said. Although he has not yet received approval for a third film, the director acknowledged that it is not just in his head.

Another Dune Possibility Depends On Performance Of Dune 2

In Dune 2, Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides (from the first film) finally meets Zendaya’s Chani (from Dune), and the two team up with the Fremen to defeat the Harkonnens. The sequel also features Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, and Dave Bautista.

Joining the cast is Austin Butler, who Villeneuve has characterized as a “Olympic sword master crossed with a psychotic serial killer,” joins the cast as Feyd Rautha. Other new cast members include Christopher Walken as the Emperor, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli. Villeneuve explained he went above and beyond to make Part Two distinctive while revealing the trailer at CinemaCon in April. “Part One is a more reflective film. An epic war film, Part Two is jam-packed with action. It is significantly denser. We visited all the new places, he said. “I didn’t want a sense of monotony. The sets are all new. Every aspect is fresh.”

Besides Dune 3, Villeneuve is still interested in making “Cleopatra,” and there are unconfirmed rumours that he might direct a Bond film. Before the strikes derailed those plans, he was also scheduled to film an HBO limited series with Jake Gyllenhaal in the autumn. There is a sizable fanbase for Villeneuve’s work, and in recent years, he has amassed a sizable filmography. “Incendies,” “Sicario,” “Arrival,” and “Blade Runner 2049” are a few of his previous movies.

What do you think of the possibility of Dune 3? Let us know in the comments below.