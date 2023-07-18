Cabin Girl Review: A Mediocre Horror Flick with Moments of Entertainment

Cabin Girl, directed by Jon D. Wagner, takes audiences on a journey into an isolated cabin where a van-life influencer named Ava, played by Rose Lane Sanfilippo, encounters a dark history and becomes haunted by a troubled spirit. While the film has its strengths, including Sanfilippo’s strong performance and impressive cinematography, it falls short in terms of originality, character development, and pacing.

Rose Lane Sanfilippo delivers a commendable performance as Ava, showcasing her talent and dedication to the role. However, the character she portrays is nothing more than the stereotypical, over-the-top goofy vlogger that we’ve seen countless times before. It’s disappointing that the filmmakers failed to evolve her character beyond this shallow stereotype. Ava’s exaggerated behavior quickly becomes grating and, at times, annoying, making it difficult to fully invest in her journey.

One of the biggest drawbacks of Cabin Girl is its lack of originality and innovation. The film follows a predictable formula without offering any unique twists or fresh ideas. While it may entertain audiences in sporadic moments, particularly when it leans into the horror aspect, the overall narrative fails to stand out. It feels like a compilation of familiar horror tropes stitched together, resulting in a formulaic and forgettable experience.

Moreover, the film’s short runtime contributes to its rushed nature, leaving viewers longing for more substance. Important story beats and character development are sacrificed in favor of quick scares, diminishing the potential impact the film could have had. This rushed pacing detracts from the tension and fails to fully explore the intriguing haunted cabin premise.

Despite its shortcomings, Cabin Girl does manage to impress with its cinematography. The film boasts visually striking scenes, capturing the eerie atmosphere of the cabin and its surroundings. The use of lighting and camera angles effectively enhances the suspenseful moments, creating a sense of unease. The cinematography adds a layer of professionalism to the production, elevating it above its lackluster storytelling.

Cabin Girl falls short of being a standout horror film due to its unoriginality, underdeveloped characters, rushed pacing, and reliance on familiar tropes. However, Rose Lane Sanfilippo’s performance and the impressive cinematography provide some redeeming qualities. While it can be entertaining at times, particularly when embracing its horror elements, the film fails to leave a lasting impact. If you’re looking for a run-of-the-mill horror flick with a few enjoyable moments, Cabin Girl might satisfy your cravings, but don’t expect anything groundbreaking or memorable.