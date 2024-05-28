Kartam Bhugtam: An Extraordinary Thriller Lacking Visual Execution

What if someone who has no existence in reality starts taking over your life? Can future predictions make you rich and devastate your life as well? If you have watched the Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan starrer “Shaitaan”, it’s time you got acquainted with another similar movie with an unpredictable suspenseful plot. The film hit the theaters on May 17, 2024. Titled “Kartam Bhugtam”, this psychological revenge thriller has been written and directed by Soham Shah and stars Shreyas Talpade opposite Vijay Raaz.

The Good:

Kartam Bhugtam has a relatable as well as a menacing plot. It can run chills down your spine and keep you engrossed till the end. A popular saying goes, “As you sow, so shall you reap”. “Karma” is the theme of this suspenseful movie.

The film delves deep into the concept of astrology and diverts its plot into unexpected twists and turns which ultimately overpower the life of the lead character Dev Joshi (Shreyas Talpade). He is influenced by a mysterious astrologer who is addressed as “Anna” (Vijay Raaz). His life diverts to the worst because this character “Anna” and his family actually have no existence in real life! Dev acquires riches with Anna’s genuine predictions. However, things go bad as Dev loses his mind as this fictitious future predictor begins to overpower his mind and life. Will Dev ever be able to get over this deceptive situation? Is he hallucinating or has he landed on something evil?

Thrilling story, isn’t it? If you watch the second half of the screenplay, you will surely be astounded by some shocking twists in the tale. The beauty of this twistful story is that when it reaches its climax, it takes a complete U-turn and races toward the beginning. The impact of the story is such that it will certainly leave you hypnotized with its illusionary concept.

I have to say, after watching Shaitaan, I just came across another similar movie that impressed me with its uniquely thrilling storyline. The main cast of Kartam Bhugtam includes Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz. They have neither achieved stardom in Bollywood nor is this a big-budget movie. The only thing that sets this movie apart is its cleverly written narrative which you not only will enjoy watching but will let you test your imagination to its extreme. If you happen to be a thriller enthusiast, you may start diving deep and try to solve this puzzle on your own as the film proceeds. The plot is completely unpredictable and you will never know what’s going to happen the very next instance.

The most surprising fact is that Shreyas Talpade, who is renowned for his comical roles has completely transformed himself to fit into a tragedy role! This was quite unexpected of him as whenever we see him in any movie, we visualize him as a comedian only. His victimized character as well as impressive acting is bound to leave you aghast. And talking of Vijay Raaz, I must tell you that just by his weird expressions and powerful performance he can put the audience in sheer confusion.

Soham Shah happens to be a popular thriller director in Bollywood. He had created amazing thrillers in the past like Kaal (2005) which featured John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, and Ajay Devgn as well as Luck (2009) which starred Sanjay Dutt and Imran Khan. If you happen to watch these wonderful movies, trust me, you will never forget them. They do have such unforgettable storylines. So, it was expected that when Soham Shah would write and direct another movie, it would surely be as impactful as these. Kartam Bhugtam is yet another of his masterpieces which if you happen to watch once will leave you craving to watch it again and again!

The Bad:

The only problem with Kartam Bhugtam is that it is a very low-budget movie. That’s why, the editing of the film lacks finesse, the background music is not too impressive, and also the visuals are mediocre. The visuals disappoint in the sense that they do not match up to the powerful storyline.

The Verdict:

Overall, Kartam Bhugtam is direly intriguing. However, owing to the low budget of filming, it lacks a proper visual execution. If you ask me, this is a common issue with any small-scale Hindi film. The impact of their amazing storylines is not felt just because of their weak cinematography. Also, casting not-so-popular actors like Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz as the leads does affect the TRP of this film. However, this does not affect its watchability. For thriller enthusiasts, it’s worth watching not just once, but as many times as you may want!

