God Of Violence – BHAIYYA JI: The Revenge Of A Big Brother!

This is the story of an elder brother’s love for his younger brother and his vengeance for his younger brother’s murder. Feared gangster Ram Charan Tripathi a.k.a Bhaiyya Ji (Manoj Bajpayee) retires from the crime world. His younger brother who used to be a good guy, diametrically opposite to him, gets killed during an argument by the son of an influential Gujjar, Abhimanyu Singh (Jatin Goswami). Check out this raw and violent revenge action-thriller as Bhaiyya Ji roars to avenge his brother’s death which shakes the entire crime world!

Co-produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Manoj Bajpayee, and co-written and directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Bhaiyya Ji is blasting the theaters from May 24, 2024!

Get Ready To Witness The Desi Machismo: Introducing Manoj Bajpayee as Bhaiyya Ji!

Raw, Rustic, And Massy Dhamaka! Bhaiyya Ji (2024) Official Trailer:

The Good:

If you love violence and intense raw action, Bhaiyya Ji is a movie you wouldn’t want to miss out on! Remember the crime-thriller series Mirzapur? Well, if you want to watch that two-season web series in the form of a 2-hour and 15-minute movie, then look no further.

You will visualize the same blood-curdling tale of revenge and violent action in Bhaiyya Ji as you did in Mirzapur. The only difference is this time it is Manoj Bajpayee who mesmerizes the audience with his incredibly powerful titular character of the retired crime lord. In terms of violence, Manoj Bajpayee has surpassed even the most violent action heroes in Hindi cinema.

I have to say Bajpayee is a true character actor. If you had seen him as a nerdy advocate in the 2023 legal drama “Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai”, you would have been astounded by how he has completely transformed himself into the character of a fearful and violent gangster in this 2024 action-thriller.

Besides, the entire movie rests on Bajpayee’s shoulders. His unique body language, raw expressions, and threatening dialogue delivery give the screenplay an exciting takeoff! If you ask me, I am indeed surprised by Manoj Bajpayee’s comeback to the big screen as a violent character. The raw and intimidating action scenes in Bhaiyaa Ji appear to even surpass those in Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” and “Jawan”. Zoya Hussain opposite Bajpayee gives an equally powerful performance.

Bhaiyya Ji Ka Bhaukaal: “Baagh Ka Kareja” (Heart Of A Tiger) Track Featuring Manoj Bajpayee!

Suvinder Vicky as Gujjar Chandrabhan Singh is the lead antagonist in this movie. His performance is intriguing. The filming was done mainly in Uttar Pradesh, India. The sets indicate local district areas and the cinematic style has the pleasing retro essence of an original Hindi movie.

The Bad:

It’s an absolute war meant for daring men to watch only! A clear warning, this movie is not made for women and children as it is filled with extremely abusive language, blood, and gore.

I would suggest to those who like watching interesting story-based dramas that you do not watch this film. Bhaiyya Ji as a film relies on its presentation and not the story. From the beginning till the end, this film will build up its screenplay such that it proceeds toward a devastating, bloody, and gory climax.

Not that the story is fast-paced. At times, certain unnecessarily extended monotonous scenes may appear boring to you. The editing could have been better.

The Verdict:

After the courtroom drama “Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai”, Manoj Bajpayee once again reunites with writer and director Apoorv Singh Karki to present a blood-curdling action-thriller! However, the plot is very predictable as you will know from the beginning itself what’s going to happen in the climax.

Not for the faint-hearted but Bhaiyya Ji is for real men to watch. So, build up your courage, and don’t miss out on Manoj Bajpayee in his fierce and lethal avatar!

Destruction Reloaded!

BHAIYYA JI Review Acting - 9/10 9/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Plot/Screenplay - 7/10 7/10

Setting/Theme - 8/10 8/10

Watchability - 7/10 7/10

Rewatchability - 5/10 5/10 Overall 7.4/10 7.4/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)