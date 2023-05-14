Not Just “Bhaijaan”, But “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” (KBKJ)!

When it’s time for action, no one does it better than Bhaijaan! But this time Bhaijaan is back to prove that he is not just “Bhaijaan” but “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”! Of course, he might have got tired with all, including women, addressing him as “Bhaijaan”. That’s why he might have wanted to prove to the audience that he is someone’s “Jaan” too, and not just a universal “Bhai”.

Introducing The One And Only Bhaijaan!

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KBKJ): Starring Salman Khan!

Jokes apart! Bollywood’s megastar Bhaijaan is all action in this intense raw action-drama! Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Bhaijaan himself, this action-packed family drama runs for 2 hours and 30 minutes and made its worldwide theatrical release on April 21, 2023.

The Track “Naiyo Lagda Dil Tere Bina” Featuring Salman Khan And Pooja Hegde

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KBKJ) Synopsis:

An aging self-defense trainer named Bhaijaan (Salman Khan) hasn’t married yet. He has three younger brothers whom he himself has brought up. In fact, the aging Bhaijaan has vowed never to marry.

Bhaijaan’s three younger brothers have nothing to do except for enjoying their lives and hitting on women. The three brothers find their respective love interests but are unable to marry them as their elder brother is still unmarried. So, the three of them decide to find a girlfriend for him.

They come across a girl (Pooja Hegde) who seemed to be an ideal match for him. However, that girl’s family has an enmity with a local henchman (Jagapathi Babu). Now it is up to Bhaijaan to win her love along with saving her and her family from the dreadful henchman. Let the action begin as Salman Khan single-handedly takes on Jagapathi Babu and his enormous gang of henchmen!

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KBKJ) Official Trailer:

The Good:

Thrilling High-Octane Action!

The action sequences in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are thrilling to watch. Salman, who is nearing 60, can be seen bashing up goons and henchmen to protect his on-screen love. The henchmen are after his love’s family due to some past enmity, and Bhaijaan goes to every extent to protect her and her family from harm. If you ask me, such action and fight sequences are common in Salman Khan’s films. He bashes up villains in his unique style and throws them helter-skelter. That’s what makes the crowd roar and applaud while watching his films!

Salman Khan’s Dialogue Delivery

The best parts of Salman are his acting style and dialogue delivery. There is no doubt why he charges a whopping INR 125 Crore for a movie. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan consists of very absurd dialogues. But the way Salman delivers them is mind-blowing! His attitude, charisma, and style of delivering dialogues are the factors that make him stand apart from any veteran actor in Bollywood.

For instance, a charismatic attitude-driven dialogue by Salman from the movie goes, “Mera Koi Naam Nahi Hain, Lekin Main Bhaijaan Naam Se Jaana Jaata Hoon” which means, “I don’t have a name, but people call me Bhaijaan (Brother)”. The manner in which he narrated this dialogue, with his macho expressions and heavy voice, was simply outstanding.

Salman’s pairing with Bhagyashree in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan brings back the memories of his early-career romantic movies like “Maine Pyaar Kiya“. Bhagyashree has a special appearance in this movie as Bhaijaan’s past love interest with whom he was unable to get married due to his personal dilemma.

The actors who played the role of Bhaijaan’s younger brothers are some unpopular newbies in the industry. People like them come and go in Bollywood. You see them in one film, and never see them ever again! Besides, when you are talking about someone like Salman Khan, who is a brand in himself, then bringing unpopular guys to the topic is not justified.

High-Quality Cinematography

The camerawork in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan by V. Manikandan is of high-quality. The backgrounds comprise of exotic locations in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Ladakh which have been beautifully captured.

The Bad:

Distorted Screenplay

Bollywood, as usual, has now copied the 2014 Tamil-language action-drama Veeram and presented it as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in Hindi. In fact, Salman himself happens to be the producer of this film. So, the credits for this adapted screenplay go to him. In Veeram it’s the same story as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. An aging man was not getting married. So, his younger brothers decided to get him married so that they themselves can get married! And in Veeram, it was South India’s action-star Ajith Kumar who fought with the villains to save the day.

In spite of the intense action, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan fails to entertain as a family drama! Farhad Samji‘s adapted screenplay, narrative style, and direction are weak. The adapted script and screenplay are extremely distorted which makes the movie less engaging. The scenes frequently jump from one instance to another which makes the drama lose its flow as well as emotional involvement. The audience may get confused while matching a particular sequence with its following one. In fact, this drama appears as a distorted television program of mini-episodes rather than a film. The narrative style of the Tamil-language action-drama Veeram was weak, which in turn negatively impacts this adapted Hindi drama of Bollywood.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was supposed to be an action-comedy drama. However, upon seeing it, you will find it lacking in humor. I mean, there sure is comedy in it but that comedy is poorly scripted, and it fails to make you laugh. Also, this film does no justice to the family-drama genre. The emotions portrayed in it fail to create an impact as the drama, due to its distorted and fluctuating script, fails to involve and engage the audience. In certain scenes, you will see Salman Khan, his on-screen family members, and relatives becoming emotional and crying. But the scripting of the scenes is so weak that you don’t get emotionally attached to the characters.

Beautiful Actresses But Weak-Looking Villains

Actresses like Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari appeared beautiful. They had relevant roles as the love interests of Salman and his younger brothers in the movie. However, villains like Jagapathi Babu and Vijender Singh appeared malnourished in front of Salman’s beefy personality. Even if Vijender Singh happens to be a world-class boxing champion; he still doesn’t match up to Salman’s personality in this film. And talking of Jagapathi Babu, he is well above 60. He appears like a thin old man instead of a dreaded villain in front of Salman. If you ask me, having villains like them just for the sake of it makes the storyline lose its impact. If you compare the villains of 1990s Bollywood movies with modern-day villains, they just don’t match up. Villains in the 1990s Bollywood movies had such powerful personalities that they could even outnumber the heroes of that era.

Indian culture emphasizes that after the older sibling marries, the younger siblings can get married. So, all the tensions aroused just because of this orthodox Indian culture. If you ask me, this is a very ordinary culture-based plot. However, to spice it up with action, villains have been introduced in this family drama.

The Fakeness Involved While Portraying Salman Khan

If I start discussing about Salman’s fakeness in detail, it will probably be covered in five to six pages. So, I will cover it in short. If you happen to see Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, you will find Salman, who is actually 57 years old, looking like a 30-year-old guy in certain scenes. The fact is, those scenes have been shot by reforming his facial features using VFX technology to make him look like a young man. He used to look like that 20 years ago. Now, without VFX and make-up, he looks like what you are seeing on the right side of this picture.

Salman Khan nowadays is entirely VFX. I doubt which part of him is original. In some instances, his body is beefed up using VFX to make him appear like Brock Lesnar or Braun Strowman. Reports even reveal that his abdominal muscles showcased in movies are fake, and are created using VFX technology.

Some other scenes in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan showcase him to be a brawny man with long hair and an unkempt beard. So, he has sported different looks in this movie and not to forget, everything is possible with the help of VFX technology and make-up! In reality, if you come across Salman, you will find him with wrinkles and sagging skin all over his face as he is aging. But he successfully hides that all in his films! I don’t know whether to address this as Good or Bad!

The Famous Lungi Dance: Featuring Salman Khan With Ram Charan And Daggubati Venkatesh!

The Verdict:

Almost all the songs in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are absurd. They lack rhythm as well as melody. There are some cheesy tracks where the old man has tried to look cool but has ended up messing them up with his awkward dance moves. I would sincerely request him to please have some mercy on us. I know you have the power to do anything you like on the big screens, but please, for God’s sake, do not give us such visual torture. It is torture to see you fold up a towel above your thighs and dance with awkward moves while displaying your aging calf muscles. No offense, but this is very much annoying. However, I personally liked one song from this movie, which is “Naiyo Lagda Dil Tere Bina” where he performed squats in the name of dance moves.

Salman Khan is popularly known as the “Bhaijaan” or “Brother” in Bollywood. Big Bro of all Bollywood stars and his fans, I must say! He makes and destroys careers in Bollywood. The one who messes with him can become victim to his enormous wrath, and will never ever be seen again on the screens. But this Big Bro of Bollywood has a very disturbing fan following. He is a man of the masses. As a handsome aging and angry man, you would expect him to be a heartthrob among women. But no! His crores of fans mostly comprise men rather than women! I am not saying this mindlessly, but I am saying this after having done some surveys.

Many young men in India want to beef up like him. In fact, one of them was me. During my younger years, when I saw him dancing shirtless on the stage to the 1998-released “O Oh Jaane Jaana” pop song, I myself decided to build a beefy physique like him. And now, because of the inspiration that I gained from him in the past, today I am a 120 Kg monster. With all regret, I feel that I shouldn’t have taken it this far. Bulking up too much has health consequences.

During my younger years, almost all gyms in India used to have his shirtless wallpapers where he would be shown flaunting his beefy physique. One day, when I was working out at a renowned gym, a hue and cry erupted. Salman Khan is going to enter, and vacate the gym immediately! After he entered the gym, he started bench-pressing, and we all watched him from a distance.

Coming to the interviews, I asked hundreds of men and women about how they found Salman Khan. Unfortunately, very few women find him attractive. Nowadays, women are mostly into younger stars like Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan. The ones who really find Bhaijaan attractive are men! Some men are so obsessed with him that they want to have an affair with him! I don’t want to elaborate much on the interviews, but yes, they are for sure disturbing.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, to some extent, signifies the real-life situation of Salman. In real life, in spite of his age, he happens to be an eligible bachelor. A fact is that Salman might appear as a “hero” in films, but in real life, he is the biggest villain in Bollywood. To be precise; What Is Fear, Ask That Deer!