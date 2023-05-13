From Season 2 Episode 4 Deep Dive and Review

Thank you FROMily for checking out my FROM Season 2 Episode 4 Review, Recap, and Analysis. Yes, we are back with another recap of the show with no answers, FROM. We’re picking right up where we left off last week with that WTF moment, the return of Sarah. We know the drama is gonna be on 10 with Kenny finding Sarah hiding it in the basement of farther Khatri’s house. The last place we saw Sarah was in the finale of season 1 when she urged Boyd to enter the FarWay tree after they went on a journey into the woods.

Now I messed up last week with the title, that episode was titled Tether so thank you FROMily for coming to my rescue. This week’s episode for FROM Season 2 is titled This Way Gone. Now This Way Gone is… not the title of anything else I could find! That’s right, I’ve done some online research but I couldn’t find any other reference to anything with the same title so… wow. I know I have my FROMily so if anyone has any ideas on the possible meanings for this one please do me a favor and let me know what you find in the comments and I’ll be sure to shout you out in the next video.

This next episode takes a surprising detour at the beginning of the episode and gives us a flashback.

FROM is a horror and mystery series that follows the story of a small town, which has been plagued by unexplained phenomena for years. When The Matthews arrives in town, they quickly discover that the mysteries of the town run deeper than they could have ever imagined. The first season of FROM focuses on the resident’s attempts to unravel the town’s secrets and uncover the truth behind the strange occurrences.

Throughout the season, the people encounter a range of bizarre and terrifying events including creatures that lurk in the woods and hunt at night. As they dig deeper into the town’s secrets, they begin to uncover a web of mysteries and secrets that could have far-reaching consequences. The first season of FROM is a tense and gripping mystery that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats until the very end.

FROM stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Moreno, Scott McCord, Eion Bailey, Ricky He, Hannah Cheramy, Avery Konrad, Chloe Van Landschoot, Pegah Ghafoori, Corteon Moore, Elizabeth Saunders, and more.