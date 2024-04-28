It’s All RAW In “RUSLAAN”: A Thrilling Story with Poor Casting

Ruslaan (Aayush Sharma) was orphaned at a young age. His terrorist father (Nawab Shah) was killed in a shootout by the police and during the same shootout, his mother was also killed. He was adopted by police inspector Sameer Singh (Jagapathi Babu) and his wife.

Ruslaan had an interest in music and grew up to become a college music teacher. But nobody knew his shocking secret. He was also working for the secret intelligence agency in India, RAW. He used to disobey the orders of his senior RAW officers but his misdemeanors went unpunished as he was a brave and honest man of high integrity.

His senior officer Mantra (Vidya Malvade) was on a mission to track down and capture a dreaded terrorist named Qasim. During this mission, Ruslaan became a victim of allegations that he had murdered a renowned international businessman. Ruslaan’s adoptive father Inspector Sameer Singh, thus began tracking him down to arrest him.

The Roar Of A Rebel: Casting Aayush Sharma as Ruslaan!

So, what’s the reality? Did Ruslaan really commit the murder or is someone else the murderer? And who is Qasim? Was he ever captured? You will get to know all if you watch this petrifying musical action-thriller!

Written by Shiva, produced by K.K. Radhamohan, and directed by Karan Lalit Butani, the unstoppable force “Ruslaan” is here to break the Bollywood big screens on April 26, 2024! With a gun in one hand and guitar in another, he is going to create a symphony of rebellion like none other.

Ruslaan (2024) Official Trailer:

The Good:

The story of Ruslaan is interesting and the screenplay has a heavy dose of raw and engaging action. The action and stunt scenes are intense and thrilling coupled with an exotic high-definition cinematography. If you want some adrenaline rush within an intricate plot, then this is just the movie for you!

Some of the dialogues in the movie are powerfully patriotic. “Jis Kuran Ko Maine Padha Hai Usme Allah Ke Baad Desh Aata Hai Aur Mera Desh Hindustan Hai” meaning, “The Quran I have read gives priority to my country just after Allah, and my country is India!” You can feel the power and intensity of this dialogue just by reading it.

Presenting Aayush Sharma with Sushrii Shreya Mishraa in the romantic track “Taade” from Ruslaan

The Bad:

Even if the screenplay is action-packed, the overall emotional and dramatic essence falls flat. Know what, the drama in Ruslaan is actually similar to that of 90s-era Bollywood action movies. It appears very routine and lacks novelty. There are some twists and turns in the 2-hour movie but they just don’t seem to make up for the foundering screenplay.

Moreover, the eponymous music teacher and RAW-agent character of Ruslaan is very relatable and predictable. At the start of the movie itself, you will know that this guy is unstoppable and is here to prove his point. You will get a hint of the climax and will be able to visualize what’s going to happen after two hours. So, this can spoil the thrill to a certain extent.

Actually, this heavy-duty action-hero character of Ruslaan was framed for a Bollywood actor who has star power as well as muscle power, for example, Salman Khan. But instead of Salman Khan, it’s his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma who takes the lead. Aayush Sharma is not a very popular actor in Bollywood. His movies rarely come out, the previous one being “Antim: The Final Truth (2021)” where he starred as the lead villain opposite Salman Khan and unfortunately, the movie became a Box-Office flop.

Hear The Roar: Who The Don? Ruslaan!!

Disappointingly, it’s all about the aura! It’s not about how the action goes, but about who is performing that action! Even if Aayush Sharma has performed some high-intensity action stunts in Ruslaan, he just doesn’t seem to fit in the shoes of the titular action hero because of his cute boyish looks as he appears more like a romantic hero than an action hero.

I mean compare him to heavy-built macho men like Salman Khan and John Abraham. When you think about these guys, the image of Aayush Sharma will automatically shrink and disappear from your mind. The boy has built a good physique for his role no doubt, but he simply doesn’t stand on par with other action heroes in Bollywood in terms of ruggedness, machismo, or fame. Although he has tried his best to look rugged and fierce, I am sorry to say that no matter how hard he may try, he seems to be better off with romantic or comical roles. To be honest, Ruslaan received a pathetic opening from the audience and I guess, it’s because people are least interested in seeing Aayush Sharma as a Bollywood action hero.

Surprisingly, it was not just Aayush’s performance but the performances of all other actors including Jagapathi Babu, Vidya Malvade, and Sushrii Shreya Mishraa seemed dreary. However, Bollywood’s legendary action hero Suniel Shetty in his short special appearance did put in some star power.

The Verdict:

Aayush’s action film “Antim: The Final Truth” was a big flop. If things continue like the present-day openings, “Ruslaan” may not be able to survive at the Box Office, despite Salman Khan urging his fans to watch his brother-in-law’s film.

I am not prohibiting you from watching Ruslaan. You can visit your nearest theaters, grab a bucket of popcorn, and dig yourself into this action-packed story. But while watching, make sure you leave your logic behind. Why is it that whenever the nation is under threat, there’s only one man who can save the day? Don’t try to reason, after all, it’s all just for entertainment!