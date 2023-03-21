Jocko Sims on His SXSW Win: “I was surprised”

Writer/Director Jocko Sims won the ‘SXSW 2023 for TV Pilot competition’ winner with his new short film Grown, released by Stay Ahead Media. Check out the interview with the Writer/Director here:

Grown is a True-ish Story…

In an attempt to emulate his recently deceased father, an adolescent sneaks into a New York City strip club with his friends, but he soon discovers more about being “grown” than he bargained for when the night takes an unexpected turn.

Jocko Sims also stars as Dr. Floyd Reynolds on the NBC drama, New Amsterdam. He’s also had roles in numerous film and television projects, including Dreamgirls, Jarhead and the summer box office smash Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. Sims, who was born and raised in Houston Texas,